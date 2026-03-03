Atlanta's Oldest Existing Restaurant Is A 1920s Deli Turned Tavern
If you ate everything on our list of what to eat in Atlanta in 24 hours, you might have difficulty making it to the airport the next morning. There are just so many options, from top-tier soul food to international cuisine, an impressive array of restaurants from Michelin's "American South" guide, and more. But here's another to add to your list of dining destinations: Atkins Park Restaurant and Bar. Atkins Park is more than Atlanta's oldest continuously running tavern (the original restaurant got its beer and wine license in the 1930s); it is a community staple known for bussing fans to Braves games, developing a beloved local festival — and of course, delicious food.
Today, Atkins Park's menu includes a robust lineup of burgers and sandwiches. However, while the original Atkins Park restaurant (founded in 1922) was a deli, today's iteration goes well beyond sammies and salads. Though it's difficult to find information regarding the original deli, one point of interest is that a home was built on the property before the restaurant was. Later, the house was raised up and the restaurant constructed underneath, so the first owners could live on-site.
According to a local's recollection of a conversation with Warren Bruno, who bought Atkins Park in 1983 (and has since passed away), the business had persisted through decades of semi-neglect before Bruno took over. At one time, parents even encouraged their kids to steer clear of the bar — a far cry from the family-friendly reputation it enjoys today.
What diners say about Atkins
When dining at Atkins Park, customers can choose from a variety of classic comfort foods, such as chicken and dumplings, chicken pot pie, steak frites, and more. Brunch is served on weekends, inviting diners to get their shrimp and grits fix, sink their teeth into a fried chicken pancake sandwich (a creative twist on chicken and waffles), or order up some chilaquiles. For drinks, patrons can stick with familiar options like Budweiser or opt for something more distinctive from a smaller brewery, including local Atlanta picks.
Google reviews for Atkins Park are largely favorable, with the restaurant rated 4.5 out of five stars. Diners appreciate the relaxed, kid-friendly atmosphere (although it's a popular hangout spot for local college students as well). Some reviews say parking can be a bit difficult during busy times, but there is free street parking available.
Food-wise, most diners are satisfied with the menu, drinks, and dishes. Popular dishes include the deviled eggs appetizer (topped with bacon and fresh jalapeño); the giant Guinness-dipped soft pretzel served with stout mustard; and pretty much any of the fried chicken (wings, sliders, fried chicken entree). While some people love the chicken and dumplings, reviews of this dish are mixed, with some considering it too watery. Vegetarians will be glad to note that the menu includes an Impossible burger, so there is an option for them as well. And if you arrive at a busy time and end up ordering your food to go, there are several larger takeout options designed for groups and family meals.