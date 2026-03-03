Atlanta's Oldest Existing Restaurant Is A 1920s Deli Turned Tavern

If you ate everything on our list of what to eat in Atlanta in 24 hours, you might have difficulty making it to the airport the next morning. There are just so many options, from top-tier soul food to international cuisine, an impressive array of restaurants from Michelin's "American South" guide, and more. But here's another to add to your list of dining destinations: Atkins Park Restaurant and Bar. Atkins Park is more than Atlanta's oldest continuously running tavern (the original restaurant got its beer and wine license in the 1930s); it is a community staple known for bussing fans to Braves games, developing a beloved local festival — and of course, delicious food.

Today, Atkins Park's menu includes a robust lineup of burgers and sandwiches. However, while the original Atkins Park restaurant (founded in 1922) was a deli, today's iteration goes well beyond sammies and salads. Though it's difficult to find information regarding the original deli, one point of interest is that a home was built on the property before the restaurant was. Later, the house was raised up and the restaurant constructed underneath, so the first owners could live on-site.

According to a local's recollection of a conversation with Warren Bruno, who bought Atkins Park in 1983 (and has since passed away), the business had persisted through decades of semi-neglect before Bruno took over. At one time, parents even encouraged their kids to steer clear of the bar — a far cry from the family-friendly reputation it enjoys today.