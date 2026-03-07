Aldi Customers Used To Love These Frozen Fries That Some Now 'Refuse To Touch' According To Reddit
Aldi is known for its plethora of must-try dupe products, but people have found the chain's items to be slightly unreliable on some occasions. Specifically when it comes to its frozen fries. While the Season's Choice extra crispy restaurant fries are known for tasting identical to McDonald's, the brand's seasoned version has come under fire because customers have noticed from their recent purchases that something about these fries has been off.
The Season's Choice seasoned french fries seem to be missing the essential seasoning from the name, according to shoppers. The description of the fries mentions a 'zesty spice blend,' but people have been finding these french fries to be nothing but bland. One Reddit reviewer even wrote, "They are, without a doubt, the most bland fries I have ever had the displeasure of tasting." Looks like these fries are best kept out of the cart, at least for the moment.
The Season's Choice seasoned fries weren't always this bad, as many shoppers have claimed these were pretty good at one point. It seems to be in recent times that these fries have been getting less and less flavorful — they're missing their seasoning, breading, and even the crispy texture. This is a pattern many customers are finding with each buy, and not just a singular batch gone wrong. There are plenty of other delicious store-bought fry brands out there, and it may be best to stick to one of those instead.
How to make the most of Aldi's frozen fries
While shoppers have speculated if Aldi has changed its recipe for the frozen fries, there hasn't been any confirmation whether or not that's the case — though fans have noticed that there's been a subtle change in the packaging. Luckily, frozen fries can always be upgraded with spices and seasonings.
If you still want to purchase Aldi's Season's Choice seasoned fries, some recommend tossing them in Tony Chachere's Creole seasoning, which has a mixture of black pepper, garlic, chili powder, salt, and red pepper flakes. Another shopper suggests buying Aldi's version of Lawry's seasoned salt to add to your fries, which has flavors like salt, turmeric, garlic, onion, paprika, sugar, and pepper. The way you cook your french fries may also aid in the flavor, and you can try air frying them for a crisp texture.
Aldi's seasoned frozen fries may be a letdown now, but at least french fries are easily customizable. It seems like the fries aren't the only product that customers think tastes different though; some claim the tater tots aren't the same anymore either. Whether it's a manufacturing issue or a new recipe, fans of these fries are hoping they go back to their original delicious flavor soon.