Aldi Customers Used To Love These Frozen Fries That Some Now 'Refuse To Touch' According To Reddit

Aldi is known for its plethora of must-try dupe products, but people have found the chain's items to be slightly unreliable on some occasions. Specifically when it comes to its frozen fries. While the Season's Choice extra crispy restaurant fries are known for tasting identical to McDonald's, the brand's seasoned version has come under fire because customers have noticed from their recent purchases that something about these fries has been off.

The Season's Choice seasoned french fries seem to be missing the essential seasoning from the name, according to shoppers. The description of the fries mentions a 'zesty spice blend,' but people have been finding these french fries to be nothing but bland. One Reddit reviewer even wrote, "They are, without a doubt, the most bland fries I have ever had the displeasure of tasting." Looks like these fries are best kept out of the cart, at least for the moment.

The Season's Choice seasoned fries weren't always this bad, as many shoppers have claimed these were pretty good at one point. It seems to be in recent times that these fries have been getting less and less flavorful — they're missing their seasoning, breading, and even the crispy texture. This is a pattern many customers are finding with each buy, and not just a singular batch gone wrong. There are plenty of other delicious store-bought fry brands out there, and it may be best to stick to one of those instead.