13 Exciting New Aldi Finds To Grab In February 2026
January wrapped up quite quickly, and while the rush seems to have died down from the holiday season, February is here to ramp up the festivities once more. For Aldi shoppers, that means exciting seasonal flavors that are here for a limited time. And we don't know about you, but that just makes us want to try them more.
This February, there are 13 exciting new Aldi Finds to add to your shopping list. Whether you're looking forward to the comeback of limited-time offerings or trying them for the first time, a treat for your table is guaranteed. Just in time for Valentine's Day, sweet, heart-shaped snacks are set to roll out in stores — perfect for gifting or simply treating yourself. St. Patrick's Day specials are also scheduled to make an appearance, including cheeses and trail mixes, and we can only hope they come with the luck of the Irish.
Specially Selected Heart Shaped Macarons
Nothing says I love you like heart-shaped treats on Valentine's Day ... probably. Specialty Selected Heart-Shaped Macarons allow your sweetheart — or yourself — a sweet indulgence with raspberry and vanilla flavors. These adorable treats are gluten-free, so you can even get them for those who are averse to the ingredient. They're available starting February 4, retailing at $3.89.
Sundae Shoppe Italian Gelato Cups
You can get easy access to Italian gelato by running to Aldi starting February 4, and it will only set you back $3.99. The Sundae Shoppe Italian Gelato Cups look enticing as they sound, and come in three different flavors: cappuccino, chocolate hazelnut, and pistachio. Aside from the fact it's gelato, ice cream's more flavorful counterpart, the packaging is fun, replicating an ice cream sundae glass.
Emporium Selection Valentine's Day Cheese Assortment
In the month of sweet treats, cheese-fiends won't feel left out with Emporium Selection Valentine's Day Cheese Assortment. Starting February 4, you can get Mature Cheddar with classic English cheese for a true cheesy experience. There's also Wensleydale cheese with raspberries and white chocolate, and Gin & Rhubarb with Wensleydale cheese. Each pack retails at $3.99.
Specially Selected Smoked Mozzarella Ravioli
Pasta dinners are going to be made easy with Specially Selected Smoked Mozzarella Ravioli. For $2.99, this ready-made pack is already stuffed with mozzarella and ricotta. It's recommended to keep it frozen to stay fresh and then boil them to enjoy. Starting February 4, you can get yourself this cheesy ravioli at Aldi.
Barissimo Bourbon Pecan Coffee
Those who are caffeine-reliant will find their much-needed energy boost with 100% Arabica Barissimo Bourbon Pecan coffee. The box allows you to make 12 cups of light roast coffee for $4.59, which you can craft on a 2.0 Brewer. You can find this in Aldi starting February 11.
Bake Shop Paczki
Bake Shop Paczki are Bavarian donuts, which are perfect for fans of a creamy-and-sweet combination. With four donuts per pack, the $3.69 treats make for a quick and affordable sugary fix. It's available at Aldi starting February 11.
Season's Choice Seaside or Green Dream Smoothie Blends
Starting February 11, two new Season's Choice unsweetened smoothie blends will hit Aldi shelves for $6.99 each. There's Seaside — which is a concoction with mango, pineapple, strawberry, apple, and banana flavors. Meanwhile, Green Dream offers a combination of mango, apple, pineapple, spinach, and avocado. Both variations come with four pouches, allowing you to easily gauge the portions.
Emporium Selection Irish Cheese Truckle Assortment
Available on February 18, the $3.99 Emporium Selection Irish Cheese Truckle Assortment is coming to Aldi just in time to prepare for St. Patrick's Day festivities. Irish Cheddar with Irish beer has nutty hints, while Aged Irish Cheddar highlights a bright and sharp bite. There's also Irish Cheddar with Irish whiskey for a robust and flavorful kick.
Priano Bronze Cut Orzo or Stars
You can add a cheeky touch to your plates of pasta starting February 18 with Priano Bronze Cut. Two variations are set to make an appearance: orzo and stars. Orzo is a type of pasta that looks like rice, while stars are, well, star shaped. Both packs only take seven to eight minutes to reach al dente, and for $1.99, they sound like a steal.
Season's Choice Cheesy Potato Tots
Retailing for $4.29, Season's Choice Cheesy Potato Tots offer a craveable snack in two flavors: loaded and cheesy jalapeño. The former is cheese with a touch of bacon on the crisp outer layer, while the latter offers a fiery introduction — but nothing too crazy. Although you can definitely increase your spice tolerance, it doesn't seem you need that here. These snack-worthy tots hit Aldi shelves on February 18.
Southern Grove St. Patrick's Day Trail Mixes
In the spirit of St. Patrick's Day, Southern Grove Leprechaun's Delight Trail Mix arrives on February 25 at Aldi for $4.89. There are raisins nestled in a yogurt treat, along with honey roasted cashews, vanilla glazed almonds, and more. This assorted treat with resealable packaging is perfect for snacking on the go.
Emporium Selection St. Patrick's Cheese Assortment
From February 25, you can enjoy the seasonal St. Patrick's Cheese Assortment, which comes in two varieties. Sage Derby is a mild cheese infused with sage, while Irish Porter is a fusion of cheddar cheese and porter ale. You can add these $3.99 cheeses to soda bread — a comforting bite traditionally eaten on St. Patrick's Day — for a full-fledged feast.
Aldi Beer Bread Mix
Aldi Beer Bread Mix recreates the feeling of baking from scratch without the hassle. You just add beer and butter to the formula, and you'll have a fresh loaf to serve your guests, without even taking over an hour. You can find it in Aldi stores starting February 25, costing $2.49.