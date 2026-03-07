Give Your Classic Old Fashioned A Taste Of The Tropics With One Ingredient Swap

Life is as complicated as you make it, and the same is true with cocktails. Sure, you can have a complex drink with 10 — or even 71 — ingredients, but sometimes you just want the simple perfection of an old fashioned. The very reason for the name of this drink is that bar patrons in the 1800s were tired of cocktails getting too elaborate and overly sweet. People pushed for a return to "old-fashioned cocktails," and the result was the old fashioned, that timeless combination of spirit, bitters, and sugar. Traditionally made with whiskey, the old fashioned is incredibly versatile, working with nearly any spirit as its base. And a rum old fashioned is an easy way to take a trip to the tropics in just a few sips.

Before making the switch, it's important to know how and why using rum in place of whiskey changes your cocktail. Where bourbon begins by fermenting a mash of at least 51% corn, rum begins with sugar cane. The sugar is then mixed with yeast to ferment before it's distilled (usually twice) and stored for aging, typically in oak barrels. The barrels add woody notes similar to whiskey, keeping a rum old fashioned familiar. Meanwhile, the tropical sugar cane lends a rounded sweetness that fits naturally within the cocktail without tasting as if you've just added extra sugar to your glass.