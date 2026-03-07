Give Your Classic Old Fashioned A Taste Of The Tropics With One Ingredient Swap
Life is as complicated as you make it, and the same is true with cocktails. Sure, you can have a complex drink with 10 — or even 71 — ingredients, but sometimes you just want the simple perfection of an old fashioned. The very reason for the name of this drink is that bar patrons in the 1800s were tired of cocktails getting too elaborate and overly sweet. People pushed for a return to "old-fashioned cocktails," and the result was the old fashioned, that timeless combination of spirit, bitters, and sugar. Traditionally made with whiskey, the old fashioned is incredibly versatile, working with nearly any spirit as its base. And a rum old fashioned is an easy way to take a trip to the tropics in just a few sips.
Before making the switch, it's important to know how and why using rum in place of whiskey changes your cocktail. Where bourbon begins by fermenting a mash of at least 51% corn, rum begins with sugar cane. The sugar is then mixed with yeast to ferment before it's distilled (usually twice) and stored for aging, typically in oak barrels. The barrels add woody notes similar to whiskey, keeping a rum old fashioned familiar. Meanwhile, the tropical sugar cane lends a rounded sweetness that fits naturally within the cocktail without tasting as if you've just added extra sugar to your glass.
For the tastiest rum old fashioned, respect the process
When it comes to the old fashioned or equally simple cocktails like the highball (commonly enjoyed with Japanese whisky), the ingredients and mixing process matter. Because the old fashioned consists of just three components, the quality of each really comes through. So, while you could use any rum, a darker or aged spirit, such as El Dorado's 12- or 15-year-old bottlings from Guyana, will bring a welcome combination of rich molasses flavor with oaky notes. Other popular varieties include Hamilton West Indies 1670 Blend Rum and Pusser's British Navy Rum.
As for the process, you could prepare this cocktail right in the tumbler, but a separate mixing glass gives you more control over dilution and taste. Similarly, using simple syrup in place of the more traditional sugar cube prevents any undissolved sugar crystals from settling at the bottom of your glass and potentially rendering the last sips of your old fashioned nearly undrinkable. When it comes to bitters, consider a couple of dashes each of aromatic and orange varieties for a compelling spiced citrus finish. You might also try tiki-style bitters for added tropical flavor, or chocolate bitters to bring out the oak notes. For a final inspired flourish, switch out the traditional orange peel garnish for a dehydrated orange slice, pineapple wedge, or even a pineapple frond. Now you're ready to take your tastebuds on a journey from Kentucky to the Caribbean.