This 71-Ingredient Cocktail Is A Bartender's Worst Nightmare

This complicated cocktail wins the contest for having the most ingredients out of all the cocktails in the world. Its whopping 71 ingredients outpace other ingredient-heavy cocktails, like a top-notch bloody mary or a Ramos gin fizz, by miles. They bring a rainbow of flavors to the drink, too. This drink is called the Commonwealth Cocktail and it contains everything from root vegetables to herbal flowers. It's a bright pink, boozy punch served in a coupe cocktail glass, and it tastes kind of like you put cocktail bitters in a mai tai, an herbal and refreshing blast of flavor in a chilled glass.

The drink is built around Scotch whiskey and has tropical vibes with earthy, herbal undertones and hints of apple and basil. You might detect a bit of rambutan from Singapore, Tongan avocado, or Scottish wild strawberry. Maybe you'll recognize floral, licorice notes thanks to saffron from Pakistan and star anise from Malta.

The Commonwealth cocktail was created by mixologist Mal Spence of Kelvingrove Café in Glasgow, Scotland to celebrate the 2014 XXX Commonwealth Games, a multi-sport event held every four years that brings together the best athletes from the Commonwealth Nations to compete. Each ingredient in the Commonwealth Cocktail represents one of the 71 nations that were part of the Commonwealth of Nations in 2014. It certainly drew attention — Prince William, Prince Harry, and Duchess Kate all tried the Commonwealth Cocktail that year.