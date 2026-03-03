Chicago's Controversial New Liquor Tax Is Finally In Effect. What You Need To Know

Back in 2024, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson considered the idea of imposing a 34% spirit tax increase. Then, in December 2025, an alcohol sales tax bill advanced in the city, having been brought down from a later-adjusted 3% tax to a 1.5% tax. Now, nearly two years after the idea was first suggested, the 1.5% liquor tax increase has officially gone into effect within Chicago — but customers don't have to pay the tax at every liquor-selling establishment.

Consumers must now pay an additional 1.5% sales tax on all alcohol designed for consumption off the premises. This means that, if you stop into a liquor store or grab your favorite spirit from the grocery store, you'll pay the 1.5% tax on the alcohol you purchase. However, if you have drinks with friends at Chicago's Kumiko, the best cocktail bar in Illinois, you won't be taxed. Bars and restaurants, where consumption is on-premises, are not included in the tax. When customers purchase from a liquor store, the tax is automatically calculated and added into the total the same way as any other sales tax.