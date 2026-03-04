Meet New Orleans' Eggs Sardou: The City's Rich Breakfast Staple For Over A Century

New Orleans is arguably one of the best food cities in the United States. It has a blend of so many cultures, including French, African, Caribbean, and Spanish, and it's led to the creation of comforting dishes that can't be done better anywhere else. Take eggs Sardou, for example. It has similarities to a classic eggs Benedict, which is made with an English muffin, ham, poached eggs, and Hollandaise — but New Orleans turned this breakfast dish into something unique, more flavorful, and maybe better.

The dish was originally developed by New Orleans restaurant Antoine's back in 1908 for French dramatist Victorien Sardou, though the Antoine's recipe looks different from other eggs Sardou dishes you find around the city today. The Antoine's version is made with Hollandaise and poached eggs on an artichoke bottom, then paired with ham, creamed spinach, and black truffles. It removes English muffins and adds artichokes, and the black truffle and ham offer earthy, salty ingredients that pair well with the rich Hollandaise. The original version was also made with anchovies, though the current menu description doesn't include them.