Step Up A Classic Shandy Beer By Making It Spanish Style
If you don't already know what shandy is, this surprisingly refreshing beer cocktail is made of lager mixed with lemonade or lemon soda to create a lighter, sweeter alternative to drinking beer straight. It used to be a pub staple in the U.K., especially in summer, and it's been having a comeback in recent years. Likewise, in Germany they have a drink called radler, which is very similar to shandy except it uses any type of citrus soda. In Spain, they have their own version: clara beer. Order a clara beer on a hot summer day in Spain and you'll be served a tall icy glass filled with equal parts lager and lemon-flavored tonic water. For Spaniards, it is the perfect drink on a day when the temperatures are high and a full beer would be too heavy.
While a clara is very similar to shandy in ingredients, it's meant to be sipped slowly, reflecting Spain's overall more relaxed culture wherein drinks and meals are to be savored over long periods of time. And if you've never tried one of these lemon and beer concoctions, lemon doesn't actually take over the beer in the way you may expect — it just gives it a lighter balance, making the beer crisper and easier to sip.
How to enjoy a proper Spanish-style clara at home
The good news is you don't need to book flights to Spain to enjoy a clara. You can make one at home with just two ingredients. The key is to start with a light and neutral lager — no heavy IPAs or porters. Traditionally, clara is made with Spanish beer like San Miguel or Cruzcampo but any light lager will do. Add lemon-flavored tonic water or lemon soda. If you didn't already know, "lemonade" means something different in the U.K. and Europe than it does in the U.S. If you see a European recipe calling for lemonade, that's a reference to what Americans think of as lemon soda, such as Sprite or 7-Up. And for these lemon beer cocktails, the fizz of soda is essential.
Make sure both your beer and mixer are nice and chilled before serving in a cold glass in roughly equal parts,lthough you can adjust the ratio if you like it more bitter or sweet. A clara is a daytime or early evening drink. Especially in the hot summer season, it's best enjoyed on the beach in the afternoon or before dinner on a sunny patio. While it doesn't necessarily have to be paired with snacks, it's frequently drunk alongside salty tapas like patatas bravas or croquetas.