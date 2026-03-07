Step Up A Classic Shandy Beer By Making It Spanish Style

If you don't already know what shandy is, this surprisingly refreshing beer cocktail is made of lager mixed with lemonade or lemon soda to create a lighter, sweeter alternative to drinking beer straight. It used to be a pub staple in the U.K., especially in summer, and it's been having a comeback in recent years. Likewise, in Germany they have a drink called radler, which is very similar to shandy except it uses any type of citrus soda. In Spain, they have their own version: clara beer. Order a clara beer on a hot summer day in Spain and you'll be served a tall icy glass filled with equal parts lager and lemon-flavored tonic water. For Spaniards, it is the perfect drink on a day when the temperatures are high and a full beer would be too heavy.

While a clara is very similar to shandy in ingredients, it's meant to be sipped slowly, reflecting Spain's overall more relaxed culture wherein drinks and meals are to be savored over long periods of time. And if you've never tried one of these lemon and beer concoctions, lemon doesn't actually take over the beer in the way you may expect — it just gives it a lighter balance, making the beer crisper and easier to sip.