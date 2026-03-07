46% Of Restaurants In This State Are Fast Food Chains — Can You Guess Which?

Everyone loves an unhealthy snack now and then. There's absolutely no shame in that. In fact, according to 2026 data shared by the World Population Review, people in the U.S. enjoy fast food up to three times a week. That comes as no surprise, considering fast food is often loaded with high levels of sugar, salt, and fat. These components trigger the brain's reward system and activate our pleasure centers, which is what makes fast food so hard to resist.

But, if there's one particular place that stands out for its fast food obsession, it's undoubtedly Maryland — the state with the highest percentage of fast food chains. Despite being one of the tiniest U.S. states (ninth smallest by land area), Maryland takes the crown as the country's fast food capital.

Maryland may not be home to many international fast food chains worth trying, but what makes it truly unique isn't the total number of restaurants. As a matter of fact, the state has fewer restaurants per 100,000 residents (about 187) than the nation's average of roughly 211. It's rather how many of them are fast food chains. According to a study carried out by Colorado's Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, nearly 47% of all its restaurants are fast food spots. The national average is almost 36%.