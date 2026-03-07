Forget Crate & Barrel: Dollar General's $3 Placemats Are Just As Gorgeous

Creating an elegant tablescape doesn't have to be fussy or expensive. In fact, Ina Garten says it's better to keep place settings simple with versatile white dishware and a limited color palette. Not only do these guidelines help center the focus on the delicious array of food and scintillating conversation, it also means a lot less work for the host since your regular dishes (plus a little polish) should be enough to make the meal feel special. "Polish" in this case refers to low-key decorative touches, such as a simple linen table runner and woven jute placemats.

Placemats elevate your dishes by framing them while also protecting your table from crumbs and spills. Though Crate & Barrel's Caliente woven jute placemats cost nearly $17 a pop, Dollar General carries a nearly identical product made by True Living for just $3 per mat. To some, the Caliente version may seem slightly more refined, but, once they're topped with plates and dishes full of delicious creamed pearl onions and grilled chicken, all you can see is the pretty, looped edge, and that part of both mats is quite lovely.

The True Living design from Dollar General also has a little bit of lovely looping openwork near the center of each placemat, making them slightly more interesting to look at. That means they could easily double as interesting wall hangings, or a resting place to showcase vases and decorative statuary, when not in use as placemats.