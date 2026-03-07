Forget Crate & Barrel: Dollar General's $3 Placemats Are Just As Gorgeous
Creating an elegant tablescape doesn't have to be fussy or expensive. In fact, Ina Garten says it's better to keep place settings simple with versatile white dishware and a limited color palette. Not only do these guidelines help center the focus on the delicious array of food and scintillating conversation, it also means a lot less work for the host since your regular dishes (plus a little polish) should be enough to make the meal feel special. "Polish" in this case refers to low-key decorative touches, such as a simple linen table runner and woven jute placemats.
Placemats elevate your dishes by framing them while also protecting your table from crumbs and spills. Though Crate & Barrel's Caliente woven jute placemats cost nearly $17 a pop, Dollar General carries a nearly identical product made by True Living for just $3 per mat. To some, the Caliente version may seem slightly more refined, but, once they're topped with plates and dishes full of delicious creamed pearl onions and grilled chicken, all you can see is the pretty, looped edge, and that part of both mats is quite lovely.
The True Living design from Dollar General also has a little bit of lovely looping openwork near the center of each placemat, making them slightly more interesting to look at. That means they could easily double as interesting wall hangings, or a resting place to showcase vases and decorative statuary, when not in use as placemats.
Creating a beautiful tablescape without breaking the bank
Since these inexpensive, beautiful placemats are made from jute, a natural material, it's logical to add them to tablescapes that use other nature-inspired colors and textures, to create a cohesive look and feel. Think napkins in muted mineral blues or sage greens, miniature succulents as decor between dishes, and a centerpiece made of river rocks and a handful of artfully scattered tealights. This creates an atmosphere that feels more elevated than a typical weeknight dinner without being overly formal — perfect for an intimate dinner party or celebration.
These placemats also shift easily with the seasons, moving from a summer vibe with succulents to a cozy autumn cookout simply by shifting the decor a bit. Same placemats, same dishware — just swap succulents for low-profile bouquets of autumn leaves and use a simple plaid table runner. Keep things illuminated after the early sunset with Mason jars filled with acorns and battery-powered candles, adding little jute bows around the rim to tie in the placemats.
Of course, there's nothing wrong with adding a touch of metallic shine and elegance to a nature-inspired table. In fact, it can bring the whole atmosphere up a notch, which is easily and inexpensively done with fancy, French-inspired dishware from Dollar Tree. These ivory, gold-rimmed plates look like they're from Williams-Sonoma, but available for price points similar to Dollar General (less than $2 per plate). Paired with the placemats, they're the epitome of rustic chic.