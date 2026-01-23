Give Corn A Break And Give This Powerhouse Vegetable The Creamed Treatment

When it comes to vegetables, some get centered in the spotlight, while others are unfairly sidelined to the role of condiment or seasoning. The logic seems to be heartier veggies like broccoli and winter squash have a better presentation than onions, which are usually an afterthought sprinkled on top of a burger or folded into chili. Though the dishes they flavor would be lackluster without them, onions very rarely get to be the star of a dish. Even if you take time to choose the perfect onion variety for French onion soup, the smoky cheese and broth-soaked bread tend to steal the show.

Despite this, the humble onion packs enough flavor and nutrition that there's really no reason they can't hold their own as the main veggie on your table. Not only are they a significant source of vitamin C, potassium, and folate, they're also tangy and zesty, with plenty of nuance. This allows them to shine in an old-school Southern sandwich perfect for onion lovers or nestled in a casserole dish with a velvety roux as part of the tastiest side you've never heard of — creamed onions.

Generally made with pearl onions that are simmered until tender and then folded into a gorgeous béchamel, this dish is the perfect way to add something elegant and unexpectedly delicious to your holiday table or dinner party. Flavored with bay leaves, black pepper, and a grate of nutmeg, they're the perfect accompaniment to roasted fish, lamb chops, or even penne pasta.