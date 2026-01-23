Give Corn A Break And Give This Powerhouse Vegetable The Creamed Treatment
When it comes to vegetables, some get centered in the spotlight, while others are unfairly sidelined to the role of condiment or seasoning. The logic seems to be heartier veggies like broccoli and winter squash have a better presentation than onions, which are usually an afterthought sprinkled on top of a burger or folded into chili. Though the dishes they flavor would be lackluster without them, onions very rarely get to be the star of a dish. Even if you take time to choose the perfect onion variety for French onion soup, the smoky cheese and broth-soaked bread tend to steal the show.
Despite this, the humble onion packs enough flavor and nutrition that there's really no reason they can't hold their own as the main veggie on your table. Not only are they a significant source of vitamin C, potassium, and folate, they're also tangy and zesty, with plenty of nuance. This allows them to shine in an old-school Southern sandwich perfect for onion lovers or nestled in a casserole dish with a velvety roux as part of the tastiest side you've never heard of — creamed onions.
Generally made with pearl onions that are simmered until tender and then folded into a gorgeous béchamel, this dish is the perfect way to add something elegant and unexpectedly delicious to your holiday table or dinner party. Flavored with bay leaves, black pepper, and a grate of nutmeg, they're the perfect accompaniment to roasted fish, lamb chops, or even penne pasta.
Why creamed onions should be on your regular menu
Creamed onions not only make for a sophisticated dish to present to guests, they're also relatively easy and inexpensive to make. While you can certainly use fresh pearl onions, it's just as tasty (and significantly easier) to use the frozen variety. Frozen pearl onions are already cleaned and peeled, so all you have to do is dump them into a pot of boiling water for a few minutes to get them thawed, tender, and ready to roast.
It's also a good idea to reserve some of the boiling water to make your béchamel. It's already hot, lightly seasoned with salt and onion flavor, and just needs a touch of the other seasonings, plus some butter, to become an indulgently delicious cream sauce. Once combined and roasted in the oven, the sauce thickens and coats the onions, while the onions themselves develop a deeply savory, tangy flavor with crisp, brown edges. Since this process takes just about 10 minutes (minus roasting time), it leaves you with plenty of wiggle room to work on other parts of your meal.
Possibly the best part of making creamed onions is enjoying the leftovers. They can be had solo, folded into a tasty French onion style mac and cheese, or stirred into a hearty pot of white chicken chili or beef stew. If you want to continue showcasing them, try layering them with other roasted vegetables and grilled chicken to create a tasty low-carb lunch.