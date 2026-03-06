Most foodies have an opinion about which peanut butter brands to buy and to avoid, but nailing down the best specific brand of crunchy peanut butter is more difficult. There are variances in how chunky the chunks are, how plentiful they are, and how they affect the product's spreadability. However, in Chowhound's ranking of crunchy peanut butter brands, Jif Extra Crunchy Peanut Butter came out on top, and for good reason.

Chowhound's reviewer says Jif stands apart from competitors like Skippy and Peter Pan in terms of both taste and spreadability. The reviewer points to Jif's roasted peanut flavor — and the added depth that gives it — as a big part of what makes this brand stand out. Online customers agree, noting that Jif peanut butter strikes the perfect balance between sweet and salty flavors. When it comes to Jif's extra-crunchy consistency, many reviewers find there's just the right amount of peanut crunch. Some Jif lovers also appreciate how easy this peanut butter is to spread on sandwiches and crackers.

Jif Extra Crunchy Peanut Butter is slightly more expensive than competitor brands like Skippy, and a lot more expensive than private-label options from Safeway and Trader Joe's. However, our reviewer thought it was worth it because no other brand could fully match both the superior texture and flavor of Jif. Many consumers have noted that they enjoy eating this hearty peanut butter straight from a spoon, highlighting the brand's first-rate taste and consistency.