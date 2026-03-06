The Best Crunchy Peanut Butter Brand To Add To Your Pantry
Most foodies have an opinion about which peanut butter brands to buy and to avoid, but nailing down the best specific brand of crunchy peanut butter is more difficult. There are variances in how chunky the chunks are, how plentiful they are, and how they affect the product's spreadability. However, in Chowhound's ranking of crunchy peanut butter brands, Jif Extra Crunchy Peanut Butter came out on top, and for good reason.
Chowhound's reviewer says Jif stands apart from competitors like Skippy and Peter Pan in terms of both taste and spreadability. The reviewer points to Jif's roasted peanut flavor — and the added depth that gives it — as a big part of what makes this brand stand out. Online customers agree, noting that Jif peanut butter strikes the perfect balance between sweet and salty flavors. When it comes to Jif's extra-crunchy consistency, many reviewers find there's just the right amount of peanut crunch. Some Jif lovers also appreciate how easy this peanut butter is to spread on sandwiches and crackers.
Jif Extra Crunchy Peanut Butter is slightly more expensive than competitor brands like Skippy, and a lot more expensive than private-label options from Safeway and Trader Joe's. However, our reviewer thought it was worth it because no other brand could fully match both the superior texture and flavor of Jif. Many consumers have noted that they enjoy eating this hearty peanut butter straight from a spoon, highlighting the brand's first-rate taste and consistency.
The mystery behind Jif's popularity
Digging into what makes Jif the Chowhound reviewer's No. 1 brand to buy, one noticeable difference is that Jif contains not only sugar but also a small amount of molasses, which the brand added in 1971 and is only found in two other brands we tried (Giant and Signature Select). Molasses has a rich caramel flavor with an underlying smokiness that may enhance the roasted peanut flavor.
Unfortunately though, how Jif Extra Crunchy Peanut Butter is made with just the right amount of crunchy peanuts and smooth peanut butter largely remains a mystery. None of the other brands have fully hydrogenated oil or emulsifiers (mono- and diglycerides). Both likely lend Jif a smoother texture, which in turn influences the way we experience the (extra-roasty) flavor. But Jif follows a proprietary process to ensure its specific peanut butter recipe and formula remains top secret.
A lack of production details doesn't seem to stop PB lovers from using Jif Extra Crunchy Peanut Butter, which is more versatile than sandwiches and spoonfuls. Use it to make a quick Thai peanut sauce for a homemade noodle dish with built-in crushed peanuts. You can even use it to upgrade protein shakes since the blender will make quick work of the peanut chunks. That said, if you're hand-shaking your protein breakfasts, maybe buy a jar of creamy Jif especially for those.