'Absolutely The Best': The Costco Cold Brew Coffee Lovers Need On The Go
Costco's store brand, Kirkland Signature, is recognized for its many high-quality dupes and cost-effective pantry items. Among its many offerings, its coffee products are definitely worth checking out. If you are tired of this common mistake when making cold brew at home, it might be time to try Costco's canned option instead. You can get a 12-pack of Kirkland Signature Colombian Cold Brew Coffee for just $20.99 in stores and online.
Customers are very pleased with this product overall, with nearly 900 reviews ranking it 4.7 stars. Positive reviews on Costco's website highlight that this beverage comes black and unsweetened. "It's a smooth brew with not much aftertaste. I like coffee. I don't like creams and sweeteners, so it's perfect for me." Others confirm this, saying, "I was excited to see this without added sugar and dairy." Making his blend is somewhat of a blank canvas that can be adjusted to personal preference.
Those who prefer creamy coffee, have also weighed in on this product. "It's so easy to open a can, mix it with my ice and water, and add a touch of half-and-half," shared a TikTok user. Others express that the ease of individual cans saves time, with one reviewer saying, "[it's] so much better than standing in line at a national chain." Meanwhile, sweet coffee lovers on social media have shared their latte creations made with this coffee product. "Costco makes the best cold brew... better than Starbucks, better than Stok," another TikTok user said. While it has its fans, when it comes to caffeine content and flavor nuance, some say this product falls a bit short.
Fans love this cold brew, but it's not for everyone
Costco does a lot of budget-friendly products really well; the same holds for their cold brew coffee cans, leaving many guests satisfied. Each can is generously portioned (11oz), with more than two cups of coffee packed into each. But some consider it a bit heavy on the caffeine content at 225 milligrams per can. Therefore, it may be best to split it in half to enjoy later, in which case you'll want to consider how long cold brew lasts once it's been opened.
If you prefer specialty coffee with top-quality beans and distinct flavors, Costco's product doesn't seem to measure up. "I enjoy premium cold brews, including Stumptown and Blue Bottle. This Costco stuff is cheap and tastes like it was made in a gas station convenience store," one review on Costco's website said. Other customers noted the lack of nuanced tasting notes, saying Costco's canned option falls a bit flat.
Despite a scathing initial review, this same customer also notes it isn't completely unsalvageable. This beverage may be redeemed if you were to "add a drop or two of vanilla to make it drinkable." Other reviewers on social media are more forgiving, noting that they may not opt to enjoy it black, but that it is nicely doctored up with flavored syrups and creamer. It seems that so long as you're happy to pass up a bit of refinement for the sake of convenience, or if you flavor your coffee with creamer and syrup, this affordable cold brew is well worth a try.