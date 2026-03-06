'Absolutely The Best': The Costco Cold Brew Coffee Lovers Need On The Go

Costco's store brand, Kirkland Signature, is recognized for its many high-quality dupes and cost-effective pantry items. Among its many offerings, its coffee products are definitely worth checking out. If you are tired of this common mistake when making cold brew at home, it might be time to try Costco's canned option instead. You can get a 12-pack of Kirkland Signature Colombian Cold Brew Coffee for just $20.99 in stores and online.

Customers are very pleased with this product overall, with nearly 900 reviews ranking it 4.7 stars. Positive reviews on Costco's website highlight that this beverage comes black and unsweetened. "It's a smooth brew with not much aftertaste. I like coffee. I don't like creams and sweeteners, so it's perfect for me." Others confirm this, saying, "I was excited to see this without added sugar and dairy." Making his blend is somewhat of a blank canvas that can be adjusted to personal preference.

Those who prefer creamy coffee, have also weighed in on this product. "It's so easy to open a can, mix it with my ice and water, and add a touch of half-and-half," shared a TikTok user. Others express that the ease of individual cans saves time, with one reviewer saying, "[it's] so much better than standing in line at a national chain." Meanwhile, sweet coffee lovers on social media have shared their latte creations made with this coffee product. "Costco makes the best cold brew... better than Starbucks, better than Stok," another TikTok user said. While it has its fans, when it comes to caffeine content and flavor nuance, some say this product falls a bit short.