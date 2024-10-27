How Long Does Cold Brew Last Once It's Been Opened?
For those of us who love cold brew any time of year, it's good to know how long it lasts before going bad. Because, yes, it can spoil, and it might happen sooner than you think. The shelf life can vary depending on whether you're dealing with a cold brew concentrate or a ready-to-drink version. Each type has its own timeline for freshness and safety, so knowing the specifics can help you avoid a disappointing (or worse, sour) sip.
For unopened cold brew, always go by the best by date, which is typically four to six months after manufacture. Both ready-to-drink and concentrated cold brew should have a best by date and likely has a recommendation for how long to keep it in the fridge. But as a general rule, using up ready-to-drink brew within a few days of opening will ensure it tastes fresh, and it should be consumed within a week. Concentrate, on the other hand, can keep a bit longer — up to two weeks. These dates assume you have stored the cold brew properly in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
Keep an eye out for signs that your opened cold brew or iced coffee has gone bad. These include mold, changes in color or texture, and an off-taste or smell — including smelling or tasting rancid, sour, or metallic. You should toss it if any of these appear.
Use up cold brew before it goes bad
If your cold brew is in danger of passing the recommended use-by date, there are a few ways to make sure none of it goes to waste. Freezing it into ice cubes is a simple way to make it last longer. These cubes can be used for future iced coffees or to add to blended drinks like smoothies or milkshakes for a burst of coffee flavor. But if you'd rather use it up than save it, you can get creative and add cold brew to a variety of foods and beverages.
Leftover cold brew is perfect for making classic desserts like tiramisu. You can also add it to baked goods, especially chocolatey recipes — mix it into cake or brownie batter, or whip it into frosting. Cold brew is a great base for homemade coffee ice cream, adding an intense coffee flavor. It can be a surprising addition to savory recipes, too. Use it in marinades for meats, or stir it into sauces, chilis, and stews to deepen the flavor with a touch of bitterness.
And don't forget about cocktails and mocktails — swap cold brew into an espresso martini or experiment with other coffee-forward drinks for a bold twist. Whether you're freezing it for later or getting creative in the kitchen, there are plenty of ways to enjoy every last drop.