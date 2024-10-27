How Long Does Cold Brew Last Once It's Been Opened?

For those of us who love cold brew any time of year, it's good to know how long it lasts before going bad. Because, yes, it can spoil, and it might happen sooner than you think. The shelf life can vary depending on whether you're dealing with a cold brew concentrate or a ready-to-drink version. Each type has its own timeline for freshness and safety, so knowing the specifics can help you avoid a disappointing (or worse, sour) sip.

For unopened cold brew, always go by the best by date, which is typically four to six months after manufacture. Both ready-to-drink and concentrated cold brew should have a best by date and likely has a recommendation for how long to keep it in the fridge. But as a general rule, using up ready-to-drink brew within a few days of opening will ensure it tastes fresh, and it should be consumed within a week. Concentrate, on the other hand, can keep a bit longer — up to two weeks. These dates assume you have stored the cold brew properly in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Keep an eye out for signs that your opened cold brew or iced coffee has gone bad. These include mold, changes in color or texture, and an off-taste or smell — including smelling or tasting rancid, sour, or metallic. You should toss it if any of these appear.