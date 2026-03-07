Local Breweries I Visit For Craft Beer Favorites In Seattle

The craft beer movement that soared during the 2010s may have slowed a bit in recent years, but you wouldn't know it in Seattle — the city once had more breweries than any other city in America. While that's no longer the case, the streets still overflow with truly fantastic craft beer thanks to close proximity to Washington's Yakima Valley, where up to 75% of the nation's hops are grown.

My first two jobs here actually consisted of writing beer descriptions by day for a subscription craft beer distributor, and spending nights working as a bartender, so I like to think I know my way around the scene. Plus, one of the coolest things about moving here in the late 2010s was getting to discover all the smaller, local breweries that don't distribute most of their stuff. You have to go on-premise to taste it, which is its own kind of adventure.

You can find pretty much every beer style in Seattle (including rare, niche stuff — I had a smoked grisette the other week), but there are some local favorites worth trying if you really want to understand the city's craft culture. You don't have to be a beer expert to visit the brewery scene and appreciate it, but if you only have limited time in Seattle, there are some breweries I recommend checking out over others.