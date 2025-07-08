Why Gordon Ramsay's F1 Pop-Ups Cost $28k Or More To Attend — And Why They're Worth It
Whether you've been a Formula One fan for decades or were recently converted by the 2025 "F1" movie, there's no denying that the sport is hugely popular right now. But what does it have to do with the culinary world? Perhaps more than you'd think, thanks to a collaboration with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. In addition to Ramsay's love of iconic comfort food dishes and Ramsay constantly praising HexClad cookware, he has a known passion for F1 racing, making a collaboration the natural next step. Throughout 2025, Ramsay is taking over the F1 Garages at Grand Prix venues ranging from Miami, Florida, to Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina.
The "F1 Garage" is Formula One's premium hospitality experience, located within the paddock and pit lane of their venues. Fans who can pony up the hefty price of a ticket are treated to a pitside view of the races, plus exclusive paddock access, VIP experiences, and, now, gourmet food and drink curated by Gordon Ramsay himself. A three-day ticket to the experience at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November starts around $28,000, while a Garage ticket to the Italian Grand Prix in September runs you closer to $33,000. While that's certainly out of range for many of us, a ticket includes world-class cuisine, behind-the-scenes access, and even meet-and-greets with F1 drivers, making it by far the most glamorous way to experience the thrill of the races.
What does Gordon Ramsay have to say about the events?
2025 marks the second year of Gordon Ramsay's collaboration with Formula One. The chef staged his first "Ramsay's Garage" pop-up at the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, which featured three rotating themed nights and the chance to mingle with Ramsay himself for a cool $35,000. At the time, Ramsay told the The Athletic that one of his goals was to level up the perception of food in F1 racing culture: "Food was never truly renowned across these races... But now, with the excitement of the race, the buildup to race day, the entertainment is equally now on par with the incredible racing." He added, "by being in the pit lane and serving some of the most exquisite food, we're upping the ante — from a delicious tuna tartare to beautiful little mini-Wellingtons."
This year, Ramsay's culinary influence on the sport is expanding across its many international venues. In a January 2025 Formula One press release, Ramsay indicated his enthusiasm for the continued partnership: "In many ways F1 is like a high performing professional kitchen, so this is the perfect partnership for us and our growing international restaurants group." Ramsay's Garage tickets may offer the most exclusive behind-the-scenes F1 access and elaborate dining experience, but they're not the only way to enjoy the Ramsay-and-racing pairing. Three-day tickets to Grand Prix events typically cost a few hundred dollars for general admission, and you could even tack on a visit to one of Ramsay's more than 80 restaurants while you're at it — including his much-lauded Las Vegas eateries.