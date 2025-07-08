Why Gordon Ramsay's F1 Pop-Ups Cost $28k Or More To Attend — And Why They're Worth It

Whether you've been a Formula One fan for decades or were recently converted by the 2025 "F1" movie, there's no denying that the sport is hugely popular right now. But what does it have to do with the culinary world? Perhaps more than you'd think, thanks to a collaboration with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. In addition to Ramsay's love of iconic comfort food dishes and Ramsay constantly praising HexClad cookware, he has a known passion for F1 racing, making a collaboration the natural next step. Throughout 2025, Ramsay is taking over the F1 Garages at Grand Prix venues ranging from Miami, Florida, to Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina.

The "F1 Garage" is Formula One's premium hospitality experience, located within the paddock and pit lane of their venues. Fans who can pony up the hefty price of a ticket are treated to a pitside view of the races, plus exclusive paddock access, VIP experiences, and, now, gourmet food and drink curated by Gordon Ramsay himself. A three-day ticket to the experience at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November starts around $28,000, while a Garage ticket to the Italian Grand Prix in September runs you closer to $33,000. While that's certainly out of range for many of us, a ticket includes world-class cuisine, behind-the-scenes access, and even meet-and-greets with F1 drivers, making it by far the most glamorous way to experience the thrill of the races.