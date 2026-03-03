This Old-School Picnic Food Is A Perfect Way To Use Up Leftover Roast Beef

When you think of classic picnic fare, it may be things like sandwiches, salads, and spreads. Back in the day, there was an old-school dish that could be used as all of the above. And while there are some early 20th-century bites that may seem odd today, like sardine and egg sandwiches, this is not one of those, even though at first blush you may balk at the idea. It's roast beef salad, and it's delicious as a sandwich filling, as a cold salad, or even as a spread for crackers or veggies. It's in the same vein as tuna salad or chicken salad, although for some reason, those two proteins have remained popular while roast beef salad has kind of fallen off the radar.

This dish seems to have been popular in the 1950s, with the most common version being very similar to these other protein-based salads. You chop up or grind the roast beef and combine it with ingredients like mayonnaise, mustard, pickle relish, Worcestershire sauce, and chopped onions. It certainly sounds like one of those mid-century foods that deserve a comeback, but there's evidence of this type of roast beef salad dating as far back as 1902. Like other protein-based salads, this simple dish appears to have a wide array of variations.