Steal Alton Brown's 8-3-1-1 BBQ Rule For Perfect Flavor, Every Time

Slow cooking the perfect ribs, whether you're using an oven-baked recipe with homemade sauce or cooking them in the smoker, can be intimidating. Thankfully, you can have fall-off-the-bone ribs with a little glaze, some aluminum foil, and the right-tasting barbecue rub. Brown sugar adds sweetness to the rub, chili adds spice, and salt brings out the flavor. According to Food Network chef Alton Brown, each of these elements is a crucial part of your dry rub — you just have to know the right amounts.

Brown has a trick: On an episode of his former Food Network show "Good Eats," he referred to his 8-3-1-1 barbecue rub rule. This means he uses eight parts light brown sugar, three parts kosher salt, and one part chili powder. That last "1" stands for one part additional seasonings, and this is where you get to freestyle. Add in one part of your favorite seasoning blend, as long as it meshes well with those other flavors. "It doesn't matter if we're dealing with grams, or tons, or bushels," Brown joked, "as long as it's the correct number of parts." This makes it easy to follow the dry rub formula and makes it adjustable depending on how many racks of ribs you're preparing.