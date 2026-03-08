The World's Largest Pizza Slice Takes Over LA, Feeding 7 People For $40
Pizza has become such a staple food across the country that it seems almost impossible to imagine the culinary scene without the cheesy, doughy, and saucy creation. While pizza's birthplace is known to be Italy, the U.S. has some pizza-related feats worth boasting about. Whether it is being home to one of the world's largest pizzerias or being responsible for the chain that made pizza delivery possible back in the '90s, as a nation, we take pizza innovations very seriously. Residents and visitors in the City of Angels are in for an oversized treat that takes several mouths to eat. For a slice of pizza that is larger than life, you'll need to head to Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria in Los Angeles.
With a motto that reads, "Bigger Better Pizza," diners know what to expect when stopping at Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria. Initially opening in Los Angeles in 1992 by brothers Aro and Allen Agakhanyan, the pizza chain was always committed to go bigger. The Agakhanyan brothers began with 28-inch pizzas, before enlarging them to 36-inch pies. Finally, they set their sights on creating the Giant Sicilian that measures 54-by-54 inches, solidifying them a spot in the Guinness World Records. The largest slice from this pizzeria measures 28-by-38 inches — aka the Big Papa. The large piece usually comes unsliced with its own pizza cutter to divide up the pie accordingly. You can find franchises across the U.S. and Canada.
What to expect from the world's largest pizza slice in Los Angeles
The giant Big Papa pizza slice can feed between 5 to 7 people, and the novelty of this gigantic pie has taken over social media with viral videos of the human-size slice. One slice with up to one topping costs $39.99 and includes classic pizza styles that tend to be favorites across the U.S., such as pepperoni, eggplant, chicken, ham, sausage, pastrami, and more. Additional toppings can be added at an extra cost.
Pizza lovers have praised the pizza's taste and texture, proving the quality is maintained even while the size is increased. On Facebook, one reviewer noted, "There's like a crunch in every bite." Another reviewer wasn't let down by the pie and noted it struck the balance with having a thin base for the pizza while still managing to offer loads of toppings. One criticism from a reviewer was that on sections of the pizza, the cheese and sauce could have been slightly more prominent. Overall, the mammoth pizza slice is well-received.
It's not just the pizza's size that's intriguing pizza-lovers, but also the challenge of finishing the slice. One reviewer on TikTok noted the Glendale location offers a challenge of eating the whole slice in 15 minutes to win $100 (as well as $200 prizes for 10 minutes and $500 for five minutes). An added plus is the pizza box can also be used as a costume, which has been enjoyed by some diners.