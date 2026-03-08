The World's Largest Pizza Slice Takes Over LA, Feeding 7 People For $40

Pizza has become such a staple food across the country that it seems almost impossible to imagine the culinary scene without the cheesy, doughy, and saucy creation. While pizza's birthplace is known to be Italy, the U.S. has some pizza-related feats worth boasting about. Whether it is being home to one of the world's largest pizzerias or being responsible for the chain that made pizza delivery possible back in the '90s, as a nation, we take pizza innovations very seriously. Residents and visitors in the City of Angels are in for an oversized treat that takes several mouths to eat. For a slice of pizza that is larger than life, you'll need to head to Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria in Los Angeles.

With a motto that reads, "Bigger Better Pizza," diners know what to expect when stopping at Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria. Initially opening in Los Angeles in 1992 by brothers Aro and Allen Agakhanyan, the pizza chain was always committed to go bigger. The Agakhanyan brothers began with 28-inch pizzas, before enlarging them to 36-inch pies. Finally, they set their sights on creating the Giant Sicilian that measures 54-by-54 inches, solidifying them a spot in the Guinness World Records. The largest slice from this pizzeria measures 28-by-38 inches — aka the Big Papa. The large piece usually comes unsliced with its own pizza cutter to divide up the pie accordingly. You can find franchises across the U.S. and Canada.