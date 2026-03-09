The Old-Fashioned Way To Make Baked Ham Called For This Classic Drink

Baked ham is perfect for holidays or any special occasion in which family and friends gather to share a meal. There are numerous convenient ways to make baked ham, such as in this honey-mustard glazed ham recipe. However, making baked ham the old-fashioned way requires one novel ingredient.

Ham cooked in cider is featured in the 1885 cookbook, "Practical American Cookery and Household Management." Apple cider was favored by European settlers in the U.S., remained popular into the 1800s, and was a staple beverage and food item in many households. However, there's an important detail to note when cooking with it. Cider can be sold as fresh, which is made with pressed apples that aren't fermented, or hard, which is an alcoholic beverage made with pressed and fermented apples. The cider used in traditional recipes is the fermented version.

Adding hard apple cider to baked ham produces mild sweetness and tanginess, while caramelizing and tenderizing the meat. It's drier than fresh apple cider or apple juice, so if you want a sweeter flavor, add more sugar to your baked ham recipe. Once you decide how to choose the most succulent ham based on your guest list and preferences, enjoy preparing your dish using cider and additional ingredients to enhance the ham's flavor.