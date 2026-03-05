Andy Warhol's Dessert Sandwich Is As Chaotic As The Artist Was Himself

The name Andy Warhol probably calls to mind images of Campbell's soup cans. And for good reason — his love affair with this food is legendary, but it's not the only food his memory is associated with. The artist, who helped drive the pop art movement of the 1960s, is known for creating art that is as chaotic as it is iconic. And that chaos was an extension of his personality, certainly at least as far as his diet was concerned. Warhol ate very little in order to maintain a slim figure, reportedly avoided meat, and famously preferred fruit and sweets over any other type of food, even going so far as to create a dessert sandwich that involved a creative way to include his favorite food.

When you think of a delicious sandwich, you probably imagine something like a tasty pastrami with French dip, but Warhol's unique creation was anything but the average sandwich. His dessert concoction consisted of two slices of bread with a layer of chocolate candy smashed in between. The meal was something Warhol liked to call "cake," and it suited his oddball diet perfectly.

His style of eating, which he famously coined the Andy Warhol New York City Diet, also consisted of ordering large plates of food at restaurants that he wouldn't actually eat. He ordered them just to have something on his plate while others ate. He would then take that plate to go and leave it on the street for someone who was in need of a good meal.