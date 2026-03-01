The 1800s German Bakery Behind New Orleans' Po'Boy Bread

New Orleans has always been a melting pot. And that's not just because Louisiana traded hands between France, Spain, and the U.S. over its long history. In the 1800s, New Orleans was the second largest port of entry into the country, just behind New York. The city saw a huge influx of immigrants from Italy, Haiti, Cuba, Ireland, and Germany, among other countries. These various groups helped to create the city's unique food traditions, including one of New Orleans' most celebrated sandwiches. The French bread that has become the standard for the po'boy, the state's most iconic sandwich that can be stuffed with everything from roast beef to soft-shell crabs, comes from the Ledenheimer Baking Company, which was started by a German immigrant 130 years ago.

In the 1880s, George Leidenheimer emigrated from Deidersheim, Germany, and settled in New Orleans, which had a thriving German community and his family. He founded his bakery in 1896 and was known for his dark, German-style bread until he switched to making a French bread with a crispy crust and a light, airy interior around 1905 to suit the city's tastes. Ledenheimer's French bread predates the official birth of the po'boy, which dates to the late 1920s, but it has become the bread used by many of the city's po'boy shops, including Parkway Tavern, which has been serving these sandwiches for over a century.