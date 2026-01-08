The Best Cheesesteak Isn't In Philadelphia, According To Alton Brown
One of the greatest things about American cuisine is the sheer diversity of regional cooking across the country. Chicago has its deep-dish pizza. New Orleans has its po' boy sandwiches. Baltimore has its crab cakes, and Buffalo has its wings. And then there's Philadelphia — home to the classic Philly cheesesteak, one of the more iconic dishes in the United States and beyond (including Tokyo, where you'll find Nihonbashi Philly serving a superlative version of the sandwich on house-baked bread).
Determining who makes the best cheesesteak in the City of Brotherly Love is all based on who you ask. Geno's Steaks and Pat's King of Steaks are considered tourist hotspots, while places like Dalessandro's Steaks, Woodrow's Sandwich Shop, and Donkey's Place (an Anthony Bourdain favorite that's actually across the river in Camden, New Jersey) receive more critical acclaim. But what if we told you that celebrity chef Alton Brown thinks the best Philly cheesesteak isn't even made in Philly? Yes, the erstwhile Food Network star believes the best version of the Mid-Atlantic sandwich comes from Atlanta. According to him, Fred's Meat & Bread – located in the Krog Street Market in the Inman Park neighborhood — is fantastic. It's one of Brown's 20 favorite restaurants, and it's good enough that he declared, "I'm so sorry Philadelphia, but the best cheesesteak is now in Atlanta," in an Instagram post.
A Michelin-recognized Philly cheesesteak resides in Atlanta
Alton Brown's Instagram post, unsurprisingly, received mixed responses. But he's not the only one with high praise for Fred's Meat & Bread. The Michelin Guide has also recognized the sandwich shop, awarding it with a Bib Gourmand rating in 2023, 2024, and 2025, meaning you get great food and solid bang for your buck. Fred's Meat & Bread is one of more than 430 restaurants in the United States with that distinction.
The standard Philly cheesesteak at Fred's includes ribeye, caramelized onions, and American cheese inside a crispy roll on the outside with a soft interior. Fred's Meat & Bread also offers a well-reviewed Korean cheesesteak that comes with gochujang sauce, American cheese, candied jalapeño, green onion, and garlic aioli. Customers can choose from chicken or ribeye to pair with this Korean-style cheesesteak. But it's not just the cheesesteaks. Other popular options include the Burger Stack, Italian Grinder, Pimento Cheese Club, and tasty hand-cut fries with optional garlic, Old Bay, and white barbecue sauce.
Obviously, Philadelphia is the cheesesteak capital of the world. And you'll probably find more Philly cheesesteak restaurants there than anywhere else. But if you're to believe Alton Brown and the Michelin Guide, don't sleep on Fred's Meat & Bread in Atlanta.