The Best Cheesesteak Isn't In Philadelphia, According To Alton Brown

One of the greatest things about American cuisine is the sheer diversity of regional cooking across the country. Chicago has its deep-dish pizza. New Orleans has its po' boy sandwiches. Baltimore has its crab cakes, and Buffalo has its wings. And then there's Philadelphia — home to the classic Philly cheesesteak, one of the more iconic dishes in the United States and beyond (including Tokyo, where you'll find Nihonbashi Philly serving a superlative version of the sandwich on house-baked bread).

Determining who makes the best cheesesteak in the City of Brotherly Love is all based on who you ask. Geno's Steaks and Pat's King of Steaks are considered tourist hotspots, while places like Dalessandro's Steaks, Woodrow's Sandwich Shop, and Donkey's Place (an Anthony Bourdain favorite that's actually across the river in Camden, New Jersey) receive more critical acclaim. But what if we told you that celebrity chef Alton Brown thinks the best Philly cheesesteak isn't even made in Philly? Yes, the erstwhile Food Network star believes the best version of the Mid-Atlantic sandwich comes from Atlanta. According to him, Fred's Meat & Bread – located in the Krog Street Market in the Inman Park neighborhood — is fantastic. It's one of Brown's 20 favorite restaurants, and it's good enough that he declared, "I'm so sorry Philadelphia, but the best cheesesteak is now in Atlanta," in an Instagram post.