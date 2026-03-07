Goodbye, Costco: The Chick-Fil-A Nugget Dupe You Can Grab Right At Aldi

The chicken nugget is a classic American creation that, as the story goes, was invented by agricultural scientist Robert C. Baker at Cornell University in 1963. Twenty years later, the famous Chicken McNugget appeared on McDonald's menus. From there, it's become one of the more ubiquitous American snacks, appearing in grocery store frozen aisles and restaurant menus across the country.

Around that same time, Chick-fil-A customers were asking the fast food chain to create a nugget that resembled its famous chicken sandwich in flavor. The fast food chain relented, and its chicken nuggets have become one of the most popular versions in the industry — so much so that copycat versions are easily found. With the Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks, Costco's Kirkland Signature brand has created a very similar product to those beloved Chick-fil-A nuggets. But according to reviews, Aldi — one of Costco's primary competitors — might have created an even better CFA nugget dupe.

Aldi's Kirkwood branded Crispy Chicken Nuggets are fully cooked and lightly breaded — just like those at Chick-fil-A. They come frozen and ready to be heated in an oven, air fryer, or microwave. A 22-ounce bag of these nuggets at Aldi sells for $7.69, though prices might vary based on location. And based on what we've read online, they are worth the price.