Make Your Breakfast Sandwich 10x Better And Cook Your Bacon This Way

Whether you start your day with a (blessedly sludge-free) French press cuppa java, a mocha latte, or a frozen matcha, nothing pairs with it better than a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich. Not only is this classic combination protein-forward for a satiating breakfast, there's something about the combination of smoky bacon and salty cheese that pleases most palates. Perhaps that's why this simple combination is Martha Stewart's favorite breakfast sandwich — it's uncomplicated, delicious, and oh-so-satisfying.

Of course, even Americans' beloved BEC isn't without its faults. Despite the now-proven scientific fact that bacon goes with virtually everything, it presents a logistical issue when assembling your sandwich — i.e., the strips usually hang out of the sides. Since this both makes your breakfast awkward to eat and robs your sandwich's interior of potential bacon-y goodness, the best course of action is to weave your bacon strips into tidy little squares before crisping them to crunchy perfection. This may sound like a weird thing to do, but draping other meats in bacon weaves is a popular way to add juicy flavor to things like meatloaf and venison.

To create a small weave for your sandwich, simply cut your bacon strips in half to make them shorter — about 3 inches total. Lay three short strips parallel to each other and carefully basket-weave a fourth strip over and under the top edges of the parallel strips. Repeat this step with a fifth and sixth bacon strip to create a beautifully interlaced square of bacon.