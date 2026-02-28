How To Properly Add Water To Dilute Scotch

For those who enjoy the fiery proclivities of a nice whisky, there's a good chance they've got a pretty serious opinion about the correct way to drink Scotch. While you can certainly enjoy a high-quality Scotch on its own, this sipping experience can be elevated with the incorporation of a little water. Known to open up distinct flavor notes and soften this spirit's bite, this process can be somewhat particular. To prevent over-dilution, you'll want to take special care when adding water to your whisky.

For the whisky purists who swear off adding water, most Scotch is actually cut with water to bring the ABV down. Except for when it comes to cask strength, this variety of whisky is bottled as is (no water added). Adding water can assist in opening up delicate notes that would otherwise be lost in the burn of high-alcohol blends. While many choose to order whisky neat, there are a few recommended ways to add water to elevate your sipping experience. The proper glassware is important — tulip and Glencairn glasses encourage more flavor nuances to come to the fore of each sip. Their shapes allow gentle swirling whilst keeping the heat from your hand away from the spirit.

You'll want to taste your Scotch neat first, before adding water intermittently as you sip and delicately swirl. Do this carefully, just a few drops at a time. While final taste is up to personal preference, it's recommended to avoid the addition of water beyond a 5:1 ratio, or when the distinct burning sensation is dulled. Some also recommend adding water droplets to the glass before pouring your whisky over. This makes for a smoother sipping experience overall.