How To Properly Add Water To Dilute Scotch
For those who enjoy the fiery proclivities of a nice whisky, there's a good chance they've got a pretty serious opinion about the correct way to drink Scotch. While you can certainly enjoy a high-quality Scotch on its own, this sipping experience can be elevated with the incorporation of a little water. Known to open up distinct flavor notes and soften this spirit's bite, this process can be somewhat particular. To prevent over-dilution, you'll want to take special care when adding water to your whisky.
For the whisky purists who swear off adding water, most Scotch is actually cut with water to bring the ABV down. Except for when it comes to cask strength, this variety of whisky is bottled as is (no water added). Adding water can assist in opening up delicate notes that would otherwise be lost in the burn of high-alcohol blends. While many choose to order whisky neat, there are a few recommended ways to add water to elevate your sipping experience. The proper glassware is important — tulip and Glencairn glasses encourage more flavor nuances to come to the fore of each sip. Their shapes allow gentle swirling whilst keeping the heat from your hand away from the spirit.
You'll want to taste your Scotch neat first, before adding water intermittently as you sip and delicately swirl. Do this carefully, just a few drops at a time. While final taste is up to personal preference, it's recommended to avoid the addition of water beyond a 5:1 ratio, or when the distinct burning sensation is dulled. Some also recommend adding water droplets to the glass before pouring your whisky over. This makes for a smoother sipping experience overall.
Other tips to effectively incorporate water in Scotch
Considering how delicate the process of adding water to Scotch is, it helps to use a pipette. You can also use a straw or a teaspoon if you don't have one on hand. Regardless of which tool you use, it's important to note the number of droplets you add and sip after incorporating. Some prefer the water to be added at a cooler temperature to cool the whisky down slightly. Others avoid chilled water, as they think sticking to room temp maintains the whisky's integrity and flavor.
Across the board, filtered water of some kind is preferred, as opposed to tap. When choosing which water to use, a primary concern is avoiding varieties that may have a higher chlorine or chemical content, as it can change the whisky's flavor. Overly mineralized waters can also drastically shift the taste of your Scotch. However, you don't have to avoid mineral water entirely. Some swear by the incorporation of carefully balanced, high-quality mineral waters with a lower mineral content.
It's important to ensure that whatever you use does not mask the distinct flavors of your whisky. For example, woody notes can become mellowed with water. Meanwhile, notes of honey, malt, and oak can become more apparent. With the plethora of opinions out there, the type and how much water you use are largely up to personal preference. In that case, it's best to have a range of different options and taste-test to see what you like best. And if you're looking for other ways to enjoy water in your Scotch, try these ways to order whisky besides "neat" and "on the rocks."