Aldi's Kitchen Blender Set Delivers Ninja Value For A Fraction Of The Price (Only $25!)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Aldi is one of many go-to grocery stores for Americans shopping on a budget. From classic pantry items to kitchen staples, Aldi is remarkably good at compiling stock lists that cater to varied diets and needs. When it comes to deals on kitchen appliances in particular, you can discover myriad useful products at low prices in the Aldi Finds section. Now there's the Ambiano Immersion Blender with Bowl, which appears to be Aldi's iteration of the Ninja Immersion Blender, a hand blender with an included whisk attachment.
The name-brand product from Ninja will run customers a whopping $80. Meanwhile, you can get a limited-run version by Ambiano for just $25. Aldi's release comes in black and dusty blue, and features dishwasher-safe detachable components. This item has all kinds of uses; in particular, it is well regarded for its ability to mix, grate, puree, and chop with little effort. For those who do not already own an immersion blender, it can be shockingly useful in the kitchen. This gadget is a simple way to level up your soup game or make homemade mayo; it even blends smoothies with ease.
A similar Aldi Finds item was released around this same time last year, so it's clear this product has staying power amongst this budget grocer's fans. The latest release features an attachable bowl and turbo button to further simplify its use, giving you all the more reason to check your local Aldi to see if you can grab it in stores. Aldi Finds tend to sell out quickly, so if you can't locate this item at your location, you may want to check out these 10 best immersion blenders for perfect pureeing instead.
Customers are mostly raving about this product
Aldi's immersion blender can simplify daily tasks, like making flavored cold foam, for example. The whisk attachment is also great for scrambled eggs, as well as combining a sauce. Many customers express their excitement about this item on Facebook. One wrote, "Definitely worth the buy! I love this whole thing and use it all the time!" Other shoppers have been longtime fans, with one writing that in the two years since they've owned it, they've used at least one of the implements each week. This same customer simultaneously noted that they're in the market for a new one, as the motor is showing signs of weakening after such consistent use. One Redditor mentioned that an edition of this product received eight years ago still functions as expected, though they don't use it daily. Another reviewer similarly noted that a version of this item purchased over a decade ago still seems to work just fine. Depending on usage and edition, it's clear durability of this item may vary.
One reviewer noted that despite being useful across unexpected recipes, immersion blenders are not recommended for coffee beans – including this one. Due to the positioning of the blades, it is both unsafe and impractical. Another Facebook user shared their praise for this item but warned that the metal immersion attachment could scratch non-stick pot coatings. (The Ninja Immersion Blender has a PanProtect feature that prevents scratching.)
A minority of comments note their dissatisfaction with the device. One Redditor wrote, "Don't waste your money. Flimsy junk. I have owned two." Considering the varied experiences with this Ambiano blender, no singular experience should be considered universally true, and customers should judge for themselves how effectively it serves their needs.