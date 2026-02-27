Aldi's Kitchen Blender Set Delivers Ninja Value For A Fraction Of The Price (Only $25!)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Aldi is one of many go-to grocery stores for Americans shopping on a budget. From classic pantry items to kitchen staples, Aldi is remarkably good at compiling stock lists that cater to varied diets and needs. When it comes to deals on kitchen appliances in particular, you can discover myriad useful products at low prices in the Aldi Finds section. Now there's the Ambiano Immersion Blender with Bowl, which appears to be Aldi's iteration of the Ninja Immersion Blender, a hand blender with an included whisk attachment.

The name-brand product from Ninja will run customers a whopping $80. Meanwhile, you can get a limited-run version by Ambiano for just $25. Aldi's release comes in black and dusty blue, and features dishwasher-safe detachable components. This item has all kinds of uses; in particular, it is well regarded for its ability to mix, grate, puree, and chop with little effort. For those who do not already own an immersion blender, it can be shockingly useful in the kitchen. This gadget is a simple way to level up your soup game or make homemade mayo; it even blends smoothies with ease.

A similar Aldi Finds item was released around this same time last year, so it's clear this product has staying power amongst this budget grocer's fans. The latest release features an attachable bowl and turbo button to further simplify its use, giving you all the more reason to check your local Aldi to see if you can grab it in stores. Aldi Finds tend to sell out quickly, so if you can't locate this item at your location, you may want to check out these 10 best immersion blenders for perfect pureeing instead.