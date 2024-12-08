Contrary To What You Heard, Immersion Blenders Are Not For Coffee Beans

The struggle is real when you desperately need some café-worthy coffee but don't have a grinder handy to grind fresh beans. At that point, most people — including us — would be willing to do anything to get our caffeine fix. Unfortunately, desperation can lead to some pretty bad decisions. Now, you can use many kitchen tool swaps to make cooking easier, but whipping out your immersion blender to grind coffee beans isn't one of them, no matter how bad your cravings are.

One of the biggest reasons for not using an immersion blender to grind coffee beans is that it can be dangerous. A popular hack, for instance, advises folks to turn an immersion blender upside down, wrap it in plastic wrap, toss in coffee beans, and grind while holding the plastic closed. This puts your fingers way too close to the sharp blades, and it will only take one slip to ruin your day. No cup of coffee is worth losing a finger over!

In addition to being dangerous, grinding beans this way can be incredibly messy. If the plastic isn't tight enough, the force from the blades will end up flinging beans all over your kitchen. Oh, and speaking of blades, they can very easily rip through the plastic wrap. In that instance, the best case is you'll get plastic wrap in your coffee beans. In the worst case, it'll rip through the plastic and your fingers. If all of that isn't enough, on top of everything, immersion blenders won't produce an even grind anyway.