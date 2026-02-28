'10/10 Will Purchase Again': The Trader Joe's Frozen Pizza Fans Are Eating On Repeat
Trader Joe's has many great products, and its frozen pizza section is definitely worth a browse. From a BBQ chicken pizza to a classic Margherita, there's a pie for every palate. Some of the store's pizzas are better than others, but the chain just added a new flavor to its selection that shoppers are loving. The Pizza Bianca is the delicious white pizza the store has been missing — a thin crust pizza with a Parmesan cheese sauce topped with mozzarella, onions, and rosemary.
While a traditional Pizza Bianca in Italy is actually a thinner type of focaccia, many people know it as a sauceless pizza with cheese. Trader Joe's version may seem like an ordinary white pizza, but customers say the Pizza Bianca is a must-try. The sauce is cheesy and rich, and reviews say the rosemary and onion adds the perfect touch. Some shoppers worried the rosemary would be overpowering, but rest assured as shoppers say this herb is subtle in the overall flavor. However, if you're someone that doesn't enjoy bold flavors like garlic and onion, this pie may not be for you. One reviewer on Reddit wrote, "It was divine! Cheesy, oozy, and garlicky." For just $4.99, this pizza is worth a buy.
How shoppers are enjoying the Pizza Bianca
If you're interested in trying Trader Joe's Pizza Bianca but aren't normally a fan of white pies, there are many ways you can spice up this pizza. It's great to enjoy plain, or you can add extra vegetables or meats for more of a savory kick. Pizza Bianca also pairs nicely with fruity additions, such as peaches or figs. Some shoppers suggest adding some crushed pistachios on top for a sweet and salty flavor. Others say this pizza would be great with a balsamic glaze or drizzle of hot honey for a bit of heat. Pop it in the oven for 15 minutes, and you have a crispy, delectable snack or dinner.
Trader Joe's has many hidden gems in its freezer aisle, and the Pizza Bianca is one you do not want to miss. Even if you prefer a red sauce on your pie, customers claim this pizza will surprise you. Of course, this frozen pizza may not be restaurant quality, but it's still a decently flavorful pie for the price. We'll be on the lookout for this pizza on our next Trader Joe's run.