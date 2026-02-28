'10/10 Will Purchase Again': The Trader Joe's Frozen Pizza Fans Are Eating On Repeat

Trader Joe's has many great products, and its frozen pizza section is definitely worth a browse. From a BBQ chicken pizza to a classic Margherita, there's a pie for every palate. Some of the store's pizzas are better than others, but the chain just added a new flavor to its selection that shoppers are loving. The Pizza Bianca is the delicious white pizza the store has been missing — a thin crust pizza with a Parmesan cheese sauce topped with mozzarella, onions, and rosemary.

While a traditional Pizza Bianca in Italy is actually a thinner type of focaccia, many people know it as a sauceless pizza with cheese. Trader Joe's version may seem like an ordinary white pizza, but customers say the Pizza Bianca is a must-try. The sauce is cheesy and rich, and reviews say the rosemary and onion adds the perfect touch. Some shoppers worried the rosemary would be overpowering, but rest assured as shoppers say this herb is subtle in the overall flavor. However, if you're someone that doesn't enjoy bold flavors like garlic and onion, this pie may not be for you. One reviewer on Reddit wrote, "It was divine! Cheesy, oozy, and garlicky." For just $4.99, this pizza is worth a buy.