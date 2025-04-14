The Fresh, Fruity Finish Your White Pizzas Need

If you're growing bored of traditional pizza, it might be time to whip up a white pie instead. Also known as pizza bianca, that simple combination of mozzarella, ricotta, and Parmesan is both easy to make and so satisfying to enjoy. While you could indulge in this cheesy masterpiece all on its own, adding new flavors to cut through that mild tang can truly enhance the experience. To elevate a white pizza with flavor and flair, skip the usual suspects of Italian sausage or green peppers and consider adding some fresh, fruity finishes instead.

Savory toppings are beloved for a reason, but sweet additions are underrated. There's a reason cheese plates usually feature fresh strawberries or dates: This flavor combination is a match made in heaven. Most fruits can pair effortlessly with white pizza, melting into the pie as it bakes to release all its irresistibly sweet juices. For some sweet ideas to start, try options like peaches, cantaloupe, or blackberries. Peaches and cantaloupes can add a succulent sweetness to a pizza that meshes perfectly with that gooey cheese blend, while blackberries bring a splash of vibrant color to the pie. Ever heard of berries and cream? Other options like blueberries or raspberries could work too, adding sweetness without overpowering the base. (You can even give your pizza a gourmet twist with a surprising canned fruit.) To make the combination come to life, simply wash, dry, and slice your fruit if needed, then add to your pie before you bake.