Can You Guess The Gas Station Fried Chicken Chain Serving 400+ Locations?

Many years ago, the thought of buying cooked food from a gas station might have made stomachs turn. These days, it's not uncommon to see quite a few gas station chains serving food. Not only that, but gas stations themselves — like Buc-ee's (a chain known for its fresh Texas barbecue) and Wawa — have turned into its own sort of food destinations.

Champs Chicken is one fast food chain that jumped on this trend early. The chain, known for its fried chicken, was founded by Shawn and Julie Burcham in Missouri in 1998 and uses, what it calls, the Business-within-a-Business (BWB) model, which explains why it's exclusively set up in gas stations. The chain has now expanded to more than 400 locations in over 40 states across the country. The most locations of any state reside where Champs was founded: Missouri, with 33 restaurants.

Champs Chicken, as the name indicates, is primarily a fast food chicken operation. They have a wide range of chicken options — from sandwiches to bone-in chicken pieces to tenders, as well as eight and 12-piece family boxes that come with two or three sides and four or six biscuits. If fried chicken isn't your thing, you're probably at the wrong place. That said, Champs offers fried fish and shrimp as well and some locations also serve pizza.