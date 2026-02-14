Why We Love This Fast Food Chain's Fried Chicken

There might not be a more quintessential fast food item in the United States than chicken tenders. Even burger chains have some variation of fried chicken sandwiches, tenders, or nuggets. But the kings of fast food chicken have to be the most popular spots like Chick-fil-A, Raising Cane's, Popeye's, and — one of Chowhound's personal favorites — Wingstop.

When we set out to taste test and rank fried chicken from eight popular fast food fried chicken chains, some of the results were surprising. Wingstop, which finished only behind Church's Texas Chicken on our list, caught us off guard. For a chain mostly known for its wings (we think they're the best in the business), Wingstop's sauced chicken tenders were quite delicious. With more than a dozen sauces to choose from, you can certainly customize your chicken tender order — but our reviewer stuck with the classic garlic Parmesan sauce.

The result was quite tasty. The tenders were a touch sweet, but the breading was crispy and on point, and our reviewer thought Wingstop's fries were shockingly good. The three-piece tender combo comes with one sauce flavor, fries, one dip, and a 20-ounce drink for between $10 to $11 depending on location. Based on our experience, these tenders are worth every penny.