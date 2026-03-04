For The Best Irish Cabbage, Remember The 4 'B's'

If you're preparing a hearty Irish meal (perhaps some corned beef), there's one classic veggie you'll want to serve alongside it: cabbage. And to nail that cabbage, all you need to remember are four "B's." Spoiler alert: One of them is not "boiling," as this veg should not come out plain and watery. It's four flavor-packed ingredients: bacon, black pepper, broth, and butter. Generally speaking, this combination works because cabbage has a naturally mild, slightly bittersweet profile, making it pair well with salty and fatty ingredients (black pepper is obviously not salty or fatty, but as we'll highlight, it brings its own strengths to the table).

Let's start with bacon, arguably the star alongside cabbage, as the Irish dish is often referred to as cabbage and bacon. In Ireland, bacon is standardly cured pork loin that comes from the back and is somewhat thick-cut, rather than the streaky American kind, which comes from the belly and is fattier. Irish bacon is similar to English bacon and particularly Canadian bacon; some argue that they're the same, but in any case, the functional differences aren't huge. Bacon adds both a smokiness and richness to cabbage that balances out the bitterness that some find off-putting. It's the same reason why Brussels sprouts work so well with bacon: The two veggies are from the same family.

Of course, Irish cabbage needs more than just bacon to be the best version of itself. Enter: The three "B's" that aren't as highly visible but still play important supporting roles in this dish.