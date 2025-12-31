If You're Lucky Enough To Thrift This Vintage Kitchen Tool, You'll Find A Million Uses For It

If you're in the market for kitchen equipment, your first stop should always be the thrift store. If you're willing to dig a little, the shelves are often packed with gently used, good-quality cookware that was made in a time before planned obsolescence became a thing. Prices are also a fraction of what you'd pay for a brand new item, so with a little patience you can easily walk out with a piece that's cheaper than anything that came from a modern big box store. There's one white whale that you should always be on the lookout for, too: a vintage Le Creuset Dutch oven.

These heavy duty, cast iron enameled pots might not catch the eye of an untrained shopper, but seasoned cooks know that a Le Creuset Dutch oven is worth 10 trips to the thrift if you ever spot one. Not only are they built to last generations (and maybe more), we think you definitely need this Dutch oven because these pieces are so versatile that you can use them every day if you wanted to, for everything from soups and stews to braising meats, making effortless roast chicken, warming hot oil for frying, and even for baking sweet treats.