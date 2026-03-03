The Stout To Try For St. Patrick's Day If Guinness Isn't Your Thing

On St. Patrick's Day, everyone tends to get into the spirit of the celebration, whether they're of Irish ancestry or not, with a pint of Guinness stout as ubiquitous an accessory as green clothing. The brand from Dublin, Ireland, is one of the most popular beers in the United States and has its own drinking game, splitting the G, a challenging task of getting the beer to line up with the center of the G on the pint glass's logo in one sip. For some folks, Guinness may not be their thing, whether that's because the chocolate notes are too subtle or because it may be a wee bit too bitter. Instead of giving up on an Irish stout for the holiday, you should try another old-school brand, Beamish & Crawford.

While this brewery from Cork City isn't quite as old as Guinness, which has been around since 1759, it's close, having been founded in 1792. The brand's stout differs from Guinness in a few respects. It's often described as creamier (its nickname is Creamy Beamy), with more chocolate flavor, and a less intense bitterness than its Dublin rival. It's got a similar ABV, 4.1% to Guinness' 4.2%, a negligible difference when it comes to alcohol content.