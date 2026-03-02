The Unusual Breakfast Richard Nixon Swore By That May Make Your Stomach Turn

Richard Nixon's cottage cheese and ketchup breakfast has been, in recent years, subject to some serious judgement. Several TikTok accounts, such as Cookin' With Congress, a page dedicated to replicating the food habits of American politicians, have tried this dish, to mixed results. Some have found this combo to be just as off-putting as it sounds, while others assert that it's well, fine. Food taste is quite subjective, after all. So perhaps we should give this dish a chance. Besides, the similarly condiment-focused combination of cottage cheese and mustard has found a cult following among online foodies. So why not add ketchup into the mix?

Now, if this combo just simply turns your stomach, feel free to disregard. But for the ketchup-curious, you might want to try this pairing, not as a dish in and of itself, but as a dip (similar to the mustard and cottage cheese combo). This way, the ketchup taste won't be too overwhelming, and there will be another flavor to anchor this pairing, making it much less jarring. Some foods to dip into this combo include sausages, chicken strips, chicken nuggets, and fries. These will give the cottage cheese and ketchup a more savory base that pairs well with the creaminess of your cheese and the tang of your ketchup. You can also dip veggies for a fresher take on this pairing. Or, if this still doesn't sound appealing, you can stick with the tried-and-true pineapple and cottage cheese that Nixon is rumored to have eaten for his last meal.