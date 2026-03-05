How To Dye Your Beer That Iconic St. Patrick's Day Green

Americans love dyeing things green on St. Patrick's Day. Take Chicago's green-dyed river, the Shamrock Shake at McDonald's, or green glazed donuts from Krispy Kreme. Americans even have a history of drinking green beer on St. Patrick's Day. You could find a pub serving the festive concoction, but if you prefer to avoid the chaos, you can easily make green beer at home.

To get the perfect emerald-toned pint, you just need your favorite beer and one or two drops (up to six in some cases) of green food dye. Most food coloring is flavorless, so as long as you don't use too much, it won't affect the taste or fizz of the beer. But double-check the packaging (especially on natural food dyes) to ensure you don't end up with veggie-flavored beer. Also, make sure you use liquid water-based food coloring, as food dye gels and pastes don't easily combine with liquids.

Generally speaking, the best beer to dye green for St. Patrick's Day is a light-colored beer, like a pale or light lager, pilsner, pale or blonde ale, or wheat beer. The color of the beer changes how it interacts with the dye. Darker beers are less likely to give you the color payoff. It generally only shows up on the head. But in the right light, you may see a nice green tinge. Paler beers provide that stereotypical green hue and may get there rather quickly. More golden colors may start off looking more olive than emerald, though you'll get there with more drops. Add the color a drop at a time to get a festive St. Patrick's Day green without having to drink a beer that tastes bitter or flat.