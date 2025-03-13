What Is The Best Beer To Dye Green For St. Patrick's Day?
If it were any other day of the year, then the appearance of a bright green beer might raise both your brow and your suspicion. But on St. Patrick's Day, drinking green beer has developed into something of a historic tradition. Yes, it's far from uncommon to find your share of green beers on St. Paddy's, usually at bars and pubs that use the festive drinking day as a golden sales opportunity. But you don't have to leave the beer-dyeing to the bartenders — with a bit of food coloring you can take part in this celebration from the comfort of your own home. The question is, though, which beer should you use for this color infusion?
Not all beers are going to take on that sought-after bright green color as effectively as others, so as a rule of thumb, it's best to seek out light beers for this holiday tradition. Beer terminology can be tricky, especially in the case of the often-confused distinction between light and dark beer. But in this instance, light beer is strictly in reference to the beer's coloration, not its alcohol content. A pale, clear beer will take on food coloring more effectively, giving you that bright green hue perfect for a St. Patrick's Day celebration.
Choosing the right (green) beer for you
If you're something of the selective type when it comes to your beer, you're in luck, since light-colored beers are some of the most common brews to be found in the country. Many domestic beers will suit this purpose well, including pale lagers, pilsners, and the like. Brands such as Budweiser, Miller, and Coors will all fulfill your dyed beer desires quite well, since their pale color and clear body don't interfere too much with the bright hue of green food coloring.
But don't feel like you're strictly beholden to these pale and clear brews. While these beers may work best, that doesn't mean you can't choose another type of beer. Take an IPA, for example. Some IPAs are quite cloudy, but if you get one that's a little more clear, then you can enjoy the grassy, hoppy ale in a new green form. It might not be the ultra-bright green you see at the pub, but it'll certainly take on the color. It should also be noted that, while a dark beer or Irish stout like Guinness is far too dark to turn it completely green, the beer's creamy head will inherit some of that coloration. Food coloring can also give your dark beer an evergreen-esque dark green hue, so that could be a fun touch, too! Either way, with a green beer and some authentic Paddy's Day Irish food, you should be well-equipped to celebrate the Emerald Isle.