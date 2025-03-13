What Is The Best Beer To Dye Green For St. Patrick's Day?

If it were any other day of the year, then the appearance of a bright green beer might raise both your brow and your suspicion. But on St. Patrick's Day, drinking green beer has developed into something of a historic tradition. Yes, it's far from uncommon to find your share of green beers on St. Paddy's, usually at bars and pubs that use the festive drinking day as a golden sales opportunity. But you don't have to leave the beer-dyeing to the bartenders — with a bit of food coloring you can take part in this celebration from the comfort of your own home. The question is, though, which beer should you use for this color infusion?

Not all beers are going to take on that sought-after bright green color as effectively as others, so as a rule of thumb, it's best to seek out light beers for this holiday tradition. Beer terminology can be tricky, especially in the case of the often-confused distinction between light and dark beer. But in this instance, light beer is strictly in reference to the beer's coloration, not its alcohol content. A pale, clear beer will take on food coloring more effectively, giving you that bright green hue perfect for a St. Patrick's Day celebration.