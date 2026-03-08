The Pantry Staple Alton Brown Doesn't Ever Run Out Of

Alton Brown knows "Good Eats." The beloved Food Network personality, cookbook author, and scientifically minded culinary expert has guided home cooks for decades and gained quite the cult following in the process. So when he spills his kitchen preferences, people tend to listen. Luckily for us, Brown was quite apt to share his cooking habits. In an interview with EatingWell, Brown was asked about his pantry staples. According to Brown, "We don't ever run out of kosher salt, because I need my kosher salt." This choice was noted alongside mayonnaise as a staple ingredient, which he often uses as a mix-in for scrambled eggs.

Anyone with tastebuds can tell you salt is a must-have ingredient in the kitchen. It is an essential ingredient in most every dish, from sauces to roasts to breads, and even cakes and cookies. But why kosher salt over, say, table salt? After all, isn't all salt built the same? No. Not at all.

Many culinary expertsare fond of kosher salt because it is easier to use in the kitchen. Thanks to the large size and flat shape of the salt grains, you have more control in salting food and it's easier to grab in a pinch. Of course, this is only one unique aspect of kosher salt. To more fully understand why it is so beloved, we must first examine what sets it apart from regular table salt.