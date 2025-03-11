What Bakers Need To Know About The Kosher Salt Vs Table Salt Debate

If you've ever prepared a classic pizza dough or some gooey chocolate chip cookies, you may notice that many recipes don't just call for salt –– they specify a specific kind as well, especially kosher salt. A lot of bakers swear by using this salt and no other varieties, including standard, run-of-the-mill table salt. But how important is it really to follow that guidance?

The short answer is that switching between different salt types is probably fine and won't cause a disaster. Your muffins won't explode, and your cake won't sink into a sad, little pancake. Of course, there is one small caveat: It's sometimes advised that you at least try to avoid sea salt in baking because it is less than ideal. Sea salt grains are less even in texture and shape, and for baking, it's better if those grains are more even. That said, flaky sea salt is sometimes recommended for finishing baked goods like chocolate chip cookies (and it's not generally a good idea to sub in table or kosher salt for this particular purpose). Otherwise, you can skip the sea salt in baking. Although in a pinch, it won't cause real problems.

So, now that sea salt is pushed out of the way until you're finished with your bake, you're probably wondering, "What is the difference between table salt and kosher salt?" If you truly want to know the difference like a true professional, here's what you should know.