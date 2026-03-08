Stop Doing This When Shopping At Costco (It's A Complete Waste Of Time)

If you've ever been crouched or stretched to reach for milk or bagged salad with a later expiration date, you're not alone. Many Costco shoppers are on the hunt for the elusive item that will last a little bit longer than the one in the front. Typically, that's a good policy. Most stores carry goods with various expiration dates for the same item, putting the ones with the later dates (the ones that will last longer) in the back so shoppers take the ones with an earlier expiration date first.

However, according to someone claiming to be a Costco employee on Reddit, it's a huge waste of time to search for a better expiration date when it comes to the warehouse giant. One shopper responded that they always reach in the back for a fresher milk, but the employee argued that the expiration dates, if different, are only two days fresher than the ones in the front, making it a waste of time to grab one from the back. Of course, for some shoppers, having an extra couple of days can mean the difference between finishing or throwing out spoiled food. But that seems to be an outlier, anyway, as Costco having items with different expiration dates is relatively rare.

Another self-proclaimed Costco employee explained that everything comes out on one pallet. There are no fresher items in the back because each whole pallet comes out at once. Non-warehouse stores bring out smaller bundles of items to replace what shoppers have taken, so pallets can overlap. But Costco does it differently.