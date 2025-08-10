This Costco Secret Will Help You Save Even More — If You're Willing To Wait

Shopping at Costco might feel like a different experience than going to a traditional grocery store or supermarket, but just like every chain, the warehouse juggernaut has a predictable rhythm of sales. You don't have to keep a detailed journal of prices throughout the month to get into the swing of things; you just have to pay attention just a bit more than usual to notice the patterns. While some sales are more straightforward, like discounts on beach chairs at the end of the summer, you should also keep an eye on the Warehouse Savings Events, which happen every month and last for a few weeks at a time.

Keep up with what's going on sale by reading the monthly coupon book, checking the website, and installing the Costco app on your phone, which can send you notifications. It's also not a bad idea to follow websites and social media pages like Costcoinsider and Costcodeals to keep up with in-store promotions. Once you get to know when sales will happen, it's easier to plan your visits and wait for discounts before buying.

Many shoppers report that the best day to grab stuff that's on sale is Monday, since the sales cycles tend to end on Sunday and new markdowns start the next day. This way, not only will you get the best chance of grabbing the sale items before they're all gone, but you can also skip the weekend crowds.