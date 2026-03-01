Butter Or Oil? How Each Fat Impacts Your Brownies' Taste, Texture, And Appearance

Whether you prefer cakey, chewy, or fudgy brownies, you probably think of chocolate — most brownies' reason to exist — as the most critical component. And it certainly is of primary importance. But the fat you use in your sweet treats can also lead to different outcomes.

Butter and oil, two of the most common fats in brownie recipes, allow you to adjust your final product's textural qualities. Choosing butter creates brownies that look and taste lighter and cakier, while oil results in a glossier finish and denser appearance and bite. Now, whether you use butter or oil, you're probably still going to end up with some pretty tasty brownies. But those density differences can have an effect on your flavor concentration, too.

This isn't some high-stakes, algebraic baking-soda-baking-powder switcheroo, however. You can often substitute butter and oil in brownies one-for-one without any chaotic consequences. But choosing your fat more intentionally will lead to a more predictable finish.