How Martha Stewart's Housekeeper Keeps Her Pots And Pans Looking Like New
There may be nothing worse than pots and pans that let the team down with their worn out and dull look. Martha Stewart's reputation in the culinary world means that folks trust her word when it comes to the kitchen items that make the food come to life. Whether it is a list of cookware items the chef swears by or the cooking tool that she always keeps on her kitchen counter, Stewart is full of advice. When it comes to the best way to maintain her pots and pans though, the renowned chef credits her housekeeper, Enma, as the one who has cracked the code to stainless utensils that look brand new.
In an Instagram post, Stewart explained that the CLR Brand liquid cleaner is the "magical" formula that "removes calcium, lime, and rust deposits from metal and stone." The CLR Brands Calcium, Lime, & Rust Remover Spray Bottle is what's used to bring dull stainless pots and pans to life in the Stewart household. In the social media post, the chef shared a picture of the stains and lackluster metal pots as well as the end result as proof. Beyond pots and pans, the cleaning product can be used on several other surfaces with tough stains, including windows, siding, refrigerator shelves, ice makers, toilet tanks, tiles, faucet edges and more.
Tips for keeping your pots and pans as stellar as Martha Stewart's
The CLR Brands liquid cleaner not only helps revive your go-to cooking pots, but it is also easy to use when you've got some handy tips and instructions. In her post, Martha Stewart suggests sticking to the instructions on the back of the cleaner to get the best results. The steps include spraying a good amount from a distance, allowing the solution to sit for two minutes, wiping it down with a cloth or brush, and then rinsing thoroughly with water.
One thing to remember is that the product comes with an advisory note to avoid spraying the solution over certain materials, like brass, copper, aluminum, and galvanized metals. Additionally, Stewart recommends chucking on a pair of gloves while cleaning pots and pans with this liquid. There are other tips that users add to get the job done well as well. Some suggest repeating the process more than once in order to really see results.
Those who've tried this trick share appreciation for the product in the comment section of Stewart's post: "I love CLR! It cleans mineral spots off my stainless steel sink and it looks new," wrote one user. However, some shoppers do note that the product has a slight odor, though it's not entirely unbearable. And once you find a way to keep your pots and pans looking good as new with the liquid, you can then learn the best way to store pots and pans according to Stewart.