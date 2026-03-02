How Martha Stewart's Housekeeper Keeps Her Pots And Pans Looking Like New

The CLR Brands liquid cleaner not only helps revive your go-to cooking pots, but it is also easy to use when you've got some handy tips and instructions. In her post, Martha Stewart suggests sticking to the instructions on the back of the cleaner to get the best results. The steps include spraying a good amount from a distance, allowing the solution to sit for two minutes, wiping it down with a cloth or brush, and then rinsing thoroughly with water.

One thing to remember is that the product comes with an advisory note to avoid spraying the solution over certain materials, like brass, copper, aluminum, and galvanized metals. Additionally, Stewart recommends chucking on a pair of gloves while cleaning pots and pans with this liquid. There are other tips that users add to get the job done well as well. Some suggest repeating the process more than once in order to really see results.

Those who've tried this trick share appreciation for the product in the comment section of Stewart's post: "I love CLR! It cleans mineral spots off my stainless steel sink and it looks new," wrote one user. However, some shoppers do note that the product has a slight odor, though it's not entirely unbearable. And once you find a way to keep your pots and pans looking good as new with the liquid, you can then learn the best way to store pots and pans according to Stewart.