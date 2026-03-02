An Iconic Former NBA Player Owns Fried Chicken Chain Big Chicken. Do You Know Who It Is?

There is no shortage of chicken across the United States. Some fast-casual chicken chains are better than others, and Big Chicken hopes to make a big impact in the chicken market with locations in 17 states. (It also has spots in England and on Carnival cruise ships.) While Big Chicken is best-known for chicken dishes like its ultimate chicken sandwich and chicken tenders on garlic toast, a little-known fact about the chicken restaurant is that Shaquille O'Neal actually founded this tasty spot — hence why those garlic toasts are called Shaq Snacks. He's familiar with the fast-casual industry, also owning some Papa John's locations, featuring his own pizza known as the Shaq Pizza.

O'Neal first launched the fast-casual Big Chicken concept back in 2018; its menu items are based on his childhood favorite dishes. In addition to chicken dishes, the chain also serves milkshakes, mac and cheese, and other treats. O'Neal opened the first location in Las Vegas, and it has since expanded to various parts of the country. According to the chain's website, as of February 2026 there are 29 U.S. locations (excluding cruise ships), along with a few "coming soon" spots in the lineup.