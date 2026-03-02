An Iconic Former NBA Player Owns Fried Chicken Chain Big Chicken. Do You Know Who It Is?
There is no shortage of chicken across the United States. Some fast-casual chicken chains are better than others, and Big Chicken hopes to make a big impact in the chicken market with locations in 17 states. (It also has spots in England and on Carnival cruise ships.) While Big Chicken is best-known for chicken dishes like its ultimate chicken sandwich and chicken tenders on garlic toast, a little-known fact about the chicken restaurant is that Shaquille O'Neal actually founded this tasty spot — hence why those garlic toasts are called Shaq Snacks. He's familiar with the fast-casual industry, also owning some Papa John's locations, featuring his own pizza known as the Shaq Pizza.
O'Neal first launched the fast-casual Big Chicken concept back in 2018; its menu items are based on his childhood favorite dishes. In addition to chicken dishes, the chain also serves milkshakes, mac and cheese, and other treats. O'Neal opened the first location in Las Vegas, and it has since expanded to various parts of the country. According to the chain's website, as of February 2026 there are 29 U.S. locations (excluding cruise ships), along with a few "coming soon" spots in the lineup.
Shaquille O'Neal has multiple investment partners
Shaquille O'Neal is one of the financial wizards behind the restaurant, but he has partners who have helped bring his vision to life. When Big Chicken launched, it was initially founded by three entities: O'Neal, JRS Hospitality, and Authentic Brands Group. All three still hold a shareholder stake in the brand, but in 2025, O'Neal brought on another group to help expand the chain: Craveworthy Brands. Craveworthy Brands essentially works with up-and-coming restaurant companies to help organize and increase expansion; it works with other notable, mid-level chains like Wing It On!, Taffer's Tavern (created by "Bar Rescue" host Jon Taffer), and HCT Southern Chicken.
Despite the continued growth, O'Neal's restaurant chain hasn't won over every market. In 2023, the first Big Chicken chain opened in Houston, with two more that followed. But in February 2026, it was announced that all three locations had closed. This might be part of the reason Big Chicken has partnered with Craveworthy Brands, which could help it make expand effectively and put Big Chicken on more people's radar.