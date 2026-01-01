The Pantry Staple Perfect For Making Ground Beef Stretch In A Pinch

Whether you're making beef and vegetable stir-fry, hearty chili, or classic Salisbury steak, ground beef is a popular protein that serves as a primary component in many go-to meals. However, even if you already know how to choose the best ground beef at the grocery store, pairing this versatile food with the right ingredients is just as important. Especially if you're looking for more cost-effective ways to stretch every ounce of beef you consume, choosing extras that are just as nutritious and satisfying is crucial. Fortunately, for an easy mix-in that adds protein, fiber, and flavor to many favorite meals, you don't need to look further than canned beans.

Beans are not only a solid source of protein and fiber; they also contain prebiotics and anti-inflammatory compounds. Most importantly, canned beans are a highly affordable alternative to ground beef. For example, one 15.5-ounce can of red kidney beans from Walmart costs $0.86 while 1 pound of ground beef costs $6.93.

A proficient way to add more beans to your diet is to use them as a replacement for half the amount of beef in many home-cooked recipes. More importantly, choose dishes where the texture and flavor of beans can mimic ground beef. For example, incorporate a small amount of refried kidney beans to your next batch of taco meat. If you enjoy the mild yet hearty combination of ground beef and refried beans, you can start adding whole canned beans to all sorts of beef-based dishes.