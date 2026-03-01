The Step You Shouldn't Skip For Perfectly Formed Crab Cakes

Mastering the technique is important, but the flavor of the crab cakes will come from what's in them rather than how well they hold their shape. For true, strong crab flavor, go with jumbo lump meat. It's available in the seafood section at most grocery stores, and it's just that: big lumps of meat from the largest muscles of the crab. Not only will this give your cakes the best texture, but it's also the most flavorful option. These bigger lumps are hard to hold together when making a crab cake, so the refrigeration step becomes especially important.

Jumbo lump isn't always the best choice for crab cakes, however. Backfin is a type of crab meat that consists of lump meat mixed with shreds of white body meat. It's more affordable than jumbo lump and still has a sweet, juicy flavor. While some standard shelf-stable store-bought crab meats taste better than others, it's best to avoid these and go for the specialty meats when making crab cakes.

Once you have the meat, an egg is important to bind the crab cake, while breadcrumbs or crushed crackers soak up moisture. To enhance the flavor, you can add elements like sea salt, Old Bay seasoning, or Dijon mustard, and a little mayonnaise for flavor and richness.