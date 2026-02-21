The Makings Of This Iconic Breakfast Sandwich Belong In Your Oatmeal

If you love breakfast, you're probably a fan of traditional breakfast fare, from sausage and potatoes to waffles and pancakes — a wide array of options that make it difficult to decide what to pair with your perfect homemade microwave latte. Many breakfast lovers are learning there's no need to limit yourself to just one of your favorites in the morning, and have created innovations such as the simple two-ingredient sausage pancake or — even better — savory oatmeal.

True breakfast connoisseurs know oatmeal is just as delicious drizzled with some chili crisp oil as it is stirred up with brown sugar; the oats have a lightly sweet earthiness that easily skews sweet or savory. This information makes it almost mandatory to add the ingredients from your favorite breakfast sandwich into your next morning bowl of oats. Think crisp, crumbled bacon, shredded white cheddar cheese, and a couple of sunny side-up eggs draped over a bowl of creamy, hearty oats.

The bacon is, as always, the star of the dish, bringing smoky richness to each bite. Meanwhile, the warm, golden yolk from the egg flows into the oats for the creamiest texture ever. You can use your favorite cheese, of course, but white cheddar adds something a little artisanal to the dish, in addition to salty, cheesy goodness. Cook the oats in chicken or veggie broth and season with plenty of salt and pepper to round out the flavors and bring everything together.