Aldi's Genius Gadget Makes Cleaning Dirty Kitchens A Breeze (Without The Hefty Price Tag)

If you're not a fan of putting in elbow grease to get grime off your backsplash tiles or remove gluey stovetop messes, Aldi has a formidable solution for you: The Ambiano cordless handheld power scrubber. It goes for $14.99 and includes three attachments: a wide brush, a narrow brush, and a scouring sponge. You also get a USB cable for charging.

Those features are all pretty useful: The wide brush is good for bigger surfaces like countertops or floors, while the narrow one is handy for getting at hard-to-reach corners. You can break out the scourer to tackle any baked-on grime. Just know that this kind of scrubber isn't the safest way to clean sticky, grimy cabinets. The USB charging is also a perk, as you don't have to worry about getting tangled up in a cable or buying batteries.

The Ambiano scrubber seems to have received generally good reviews, too, with buyers saying it works a treat for cleaning all sorts of surfaces, taking the manual labor out of cleaning. Some users also recommend it for the bathroom, though you should grab two if you want it for both rooms. That shouldn't be an issue since perhaps the biggest perk of the gadget is the price. The best-selling equivalents on Amazon go for noticeably higher prices, sometimes well over double. And while the Synoshi brand has an equivalent device for around the same price at Walmart, it has fairly mediocre reviews, with complaints that it's ineffective and breaks quickly.