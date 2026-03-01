The Kitchenware You Should Never Store Near Your Stove

Though most of us view our homes as safe havens, more than half of all preventable injury deaths happen at home (via MoneyGeek). This may be because we tend to be more relaxed at home, and therefore a bit more careless — especially in the kitchen. All it takes is one serious burn to learn the dangers of using an oven mitt with wet hands, or a small kitchen fire to understand the importance of properly-stored kitchenware. After all, no one wants to end their day with a 911 call and a casserole dish full of Homeroom's ultimate mac and cheese ruined by fire extinguisher residue.

Fortunately, avoiding disasters like this is as simple as keeping all fabric kitchenware far away from your stove, toaster, air fryer, and any other appliance with superheated surfaces. While it's convenient to keep pot holders or oven mitts close by when pulling a delicious casserole made with leftover fries out of the oven, or to have tea towels handy for cleaning up small messes (though there are messes a fabric towel should never touch), hanging them above your stovetop or on your oven door handle are both big no-nos.

Hanging flammable items over a heat source is always a bad idea, because there's always a risk that item could fall onto the heat source and catch fire. The same goes for towels looped over an oven door handle — there's always a chance the end of the towel could get caught inside the oven without you noticing, and burst into flame.